“It felt insane for me because I’ve literally been dreaming about playing Lollapalooza for so long,” Ravyn Lenae, PAPER coverstar, tells us upstairs in the VIP area of PAPER Playground at the Pearl Club, an unofficial festival afterparty. “To be there [on stage] and just thinking about all the anxiety happening for 55 minutes on stage is crazy. But, I closed my eyes at every song and thought about the steps it took me to get where. I tried to be intentional about that for sure. When it was done, I was like ‘oh my goodness, I’ll never have a first again for Lollapalooza.’”

The night before, she played her hits to a massive festival crowd — regaling them with her hit “Love Me Not,” which’s been climbing the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making its way further up the top 10 list — as well as tracks from her recent album, last year’s Bird’s Eye.

The after-party took place in Lenae’s hometown of Chicago — meaning she had the opportunity to fully experience the fruits of her hard work in real time, in the place that made her what she is today. “I was really looking forward to this week because I knew it would feel full circle for me because I’m a nostalgia hoe,” she laughs. “I just love tracing memories. I went to my high school and visited there. I went to my grandparents' house and did pictures with them. That’s just my favorite thing to do when I’m home. It just reminds me of where I come from and empowers me to look forward to what’s coming next.” Speaking of nostalgia, SKY JETTA was on deck to DJ a set of throwback and fresh hits. Elsewhere, PAPER favorites like Alexis Sorensen Nap, Cameron Isaiah, Caroline Kingsbury Connor Esraelian, Dua Saleh, Helena Kim, Jacob Capozzi, Kaylee Flores, Kymon Warman, Leon, Linda Le, Maddie Goetz, Miguel Santana, Milan J, Paul Tran, Sam Cushing and Wale Sanni were in attendance — some to sip on signature drinks, others to takeove the dance floor, adn even some to just enjoy the vibe — but everyone in attendance was there with one hting in mind: celebrating music in the windy city. The night went on ‘til 3 am, but not before Lenae had the chance to do her viral TikTok dance with Adam Killa.

“This has been a celebratory moment for me, but also all of the people who have been riding for me this whole time in my city, and that feels like nothing else,” Lenae told us. “I don’t take that for granted.”