Image via Sirijit Jongcharoenkulchai

Hallmarks of the VSCO genre, which takes its name from the photo-editing app popularized by teenage girls on Instagram, include teens sporting scrunchies, puka shell necklaces and Hydro Flasks. VSCO girls talk about environmental causes like saving the turtles and pepper their speech with sound bites borrowed from the LGBTQ and stan communities like "And I oop!" and "Sksksksk." One of the most referenced and duplicated styles on the internet, and even increasingly relevant outside of social media, VSCO is often meme'd as a young womanwho's basic but nevertheless possesses a certain popularity and trendiness.

When did you join TikTok?

I started TikTok right when the app opened.

What's your favorite audio or trend?

My favorite trend was doing the clown makeup to the Beetlejuice songs!

What's your best performing TikTok?

My best performing TikTok was when I went to Universal and did a Harry Potter- style video in front of the Hogwarts castle.

How would you describe your genre of TikTok?

I would describe my genre as a mix between beauty, styling and comedy.

How has being TikTok-famous changed your life?

Being TikTok-famous has changed my life because I have gotten to meet so many people that have left a huge impact on my life, and I have made friends that enjoy the same stuff as me. Just knowing that you have left a positive impact on the people that watch your videos is truly amazing, and I wouldn't trade what I do for anything.