Introducing 'Put Me in a Look' With Alaska and Andrew
"Put Me in a Look" is PAPER's monthly styling series featuring social media editor Alaska Riley and fashion editor Andrew Nguyen. Keep scrolling to see how the duo would dress each other in their favorite brands. This month: Kate Spade.
Spring is here! And last September, Kate Spade already looked forward to this day in April, when after months of winter, temperatures finally reach the 60s and New Yorkers start to become more powerful again. In fact, that was the inspiration for the brand's Spring 2024 collection, according to head of design for ready-to-wear Tom Mora. What that looks like is a color palette of vibrant greens, navy, cream and periwinkle on relaxed tracksuits, tees, suiting and oversized jacket made for layering. Some sculptural floral handbags are thrown in the mix, too, to hit the nail on the head.
Clothing and accessories: Kate Spade
"Alaska can turn out a club look, so I wanted to see her in something she normally wouldn't choose for herself: a sweet and classic navy-striped co-ord set with some pops of yellow. She's ready to girl boss and meet the ladies who lunch to plan a philanthropic gala in the Upper East Side." — Andrew
Clothing and accessories: Kate Spade
"I live for a chic, up-styled take on casual wear, so I chose a flirty pant and sporty jacket for a day downtown of shopping and early afternoon cocktails to kick off spring." — Alaska
Photography: Justin J. Wee
