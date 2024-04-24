Korean Rockers The Rose Take Coachella

This year, Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre hosted the festival’s first-ever Korean rock group, The Rose, fresh off the release of their 2023 album, DUAL. Between a remixed version of “Lifeline,” made special for the California desert, to a surprise appearance from the USC Marching Band for "Wonder," The Rose delivered a special golden hour set for fans on day three.

“When we first started, we started in a very small place in Seoul called Hongdae,” The Rose frontman Woosung says. “That’s where we used to busk and street-perform, and do little club gigs here and there. And our very first show as The Rose, we had about 20 people show up, and half of them were our friends. But look at all you motherfuckers now.”

Below, The Rose brings PAPER inside their Coachella debut with an exclusive #ROSECHELLA photo diary.