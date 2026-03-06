The 'Southern Hospitality' Cast Takes Over PAPER

This is So Chic, Very Chic, PAPER’s examination of Bravo’s sprawling cohort of fashion obsessives. From haute couture to TJ Maxx, they’ve literally worn it all. We've just got two questions. Is it so chic? Is it very chic?

How many ways can I say that I love Bravo's Southern Hospitality? I love this damn so much, in fact, that I've allowed its cast of misfits and DJs and guys with nicknames like "Joey Bottles" commandeer this beloved column for the week, in the aftermath of its frankly iconic season four premiere. The inmates are running this asylum and I've locked myself in the janitor's closet.

I'm only half kidding, but as the rambunctious Republic staff descend on PAPER, I'd like to set a few ground rules — manifest some intentions, even, as Grace Lilly would say. Seeing as I'm an evangelist for this show and it's continued success, I will hang up my mean bitch outfit for the week, and approach these looks with the grace and humility of a woman who has been provided high quality images of their confessional outfits by each and every cast member. This grace period will last the week, and maybe even the season, seeing as there's just about nothing they could do that would make me turn off my television. That said, I'd like similar grace extended back at PAPER when I spot a stray eyelash in the future, or a wonky hemline. Beneath the jokes is a real love and passion for the shows that make up the Bravo universe; my various cracks and reads are born from that very love and passion. I'd like to think of myself less like a barnacle on the side of this ship, and more like a friend, hand in hand with every single Bravo star as we leap off the cliff into the great fashion unknown.

So, without any more needless pomp and circumstance, shall we talk at last about the fashions? A fourth season is something to celebrate — and here's to many more!

Southern Hospitality

Mia Alario

Mia: "I went with this fiery red moment because I know red is my color! A high neck look like this warrants a romantic updo, which I never do, but I wanted to match my energy this season. BOLD. The ruffles bring the drama, the fit shows the curves and Season 4 deserved a confessional look that says sweet… but don’t try me." PAPER: Oh, Mia, you just take our breath away! Red is very much your color, as is this particular shade of fiery orange-red. Just like your personality, it gives a bold impact on camera, and will be amongst the most memorable looks I've seen this season. I just love the way it those frills emphasize the neckline, and the cut of it accentuates all the right places. If you've ever read this column, you'll know I'm a big fan of your glam, and this does not disappoint! My favorite part? That lipliner, my god.



Emmy Sharrett

Emmy: "I love this dress because of all of the bright spring colors, all the different textures and the pop of flowers and greenery that are sewed onto the dress making the flowers 3D. I also love the neck line. I wanted to go for a fun spring floral dress. This dress is from Revolve, specifically Lovers and Friends. We are a summertime show, so I wanted to showcase some spring/summertime colors."

PAPER: Emmy, this dress is a stunning color. The soft pink with the flowers gives Zara Larsson by way of LoveShackFancy if they opened a store under the midnight sun. Pastels really work for you, and I'd like to see you lean more into these soft aesthetics, even as the chaos of a reality television show rages all around you. I'm praying for you this season!

Lake Rucker

Lake: "I chose this butter yellow corset dress to not only compliment my skin tone but also my warm bubbly personality. The look is comfortable and projects my confidence...It's giving golden hour. I feel soft, feminine, and completely in my element." PAPER: Hi Lake! Like Emmy, this pastel yellow is just so beautiful, as is the waterfall of luscious locks you've got! (Apologies for the tongue twister.) While I've historically been averse to this very corseting trend, I think your glam pulls it all together beautifully. I especially love this glossy lip and soft blush — would you mind shooting us the products used? I'm in desperate need of a Sephora haul.

Maddi Reese

Maddi: "I haven’t worn red in my confessionals before and wanted something that felt bold. The layered jewelry down the center sold me on the dress!" PAPER: Red was a great choice for you this season, Maddi! I'd love to see you really lean into design elements like this layered jewelry, as it's the perfect way to elevate a dress so streamlined as this. It reminds me a bit of that seafoam green confessional dress you wore last season, or the one with the gold starfish between the bust!



Michols Peña

Michols: "I chose this confessional look because I feel like it makes up for my lack of clothing this season lol. It’s super bright, clean, and I love to start off the season with a suit to emphasize my role at work. This suit was custom made for me and I thought why not wear it through the summer when I’m most tan!" PAPER: Michols, what a dashing suit! We love the double breasted design, as it gives you an air of regal authority for your job as Head Diva at Republic. I'm also a big, big fan of your jewelry and accessorizing, which is something we sorely lack amongst the men on Bravo! More rings! More bracelets! More jewelry! (Maybe even some pierced ears?)

Molly Moore

Molly: "I chose this dress because I’ve not only been a longtime admirer of the brand as a whole, but also what it represents. The pieces are handcrafted by female artisans around the world, and supporting women-led craftsmanship is something that’s really important to me. I love using moments like this to spotlight brands that empower women and preserve artistry." PAPER: That is a commendable endeavor, and we celebrate women! Shoutout, really, to women everywhere, but specifically Molly, who looks stunning in this fun and flirty dress. The texture of the sequins gives it the effect of scales, like a mermaid, which you probably were in a past life. The mix of colors is also divine, and has me questioning if my personal aversion to coral and salmon is entirely justified.

Grace Lilly Grace Lilly: "I’m obsessed with the earthy tones that give that Tulum look! Subtle shimmer detailing giving goddess energy in a natural way! It’s a fashion statement I truly love and enjoy, and it’s a representation of the wavy baby vibes!" PAPER: I'm obsessed with the earthy tones that give that Tulum look that give Grace Lilly! It's giving very much divine prophetess, very much oracle, very much Cassandra of Troy. Should you ever find yourself in a position to do ayahuasca again and say hi to Bob Marley on the astral plane, I'd love to be there, and maybe even borrow this dress. Wavy, baby!

Bradley Carter Bradley: I wanted to choose colors that compliment my skin tone really well. With this color blue and the button to match, it became an opener when I saw it put together. It’s giving a coastal color but still fun nightlife vibe at the same time. PAPER: Bradley! You're absolutely right. This blue is a great color on you. I likewise think the off-color buttons is a fun idea, and would love to see more fun accessorizing like that in your future!



Joe Bradley Joe: "I had to improvise this look thirty minutes before filming because my initial look blended into the background and I looked like a floating head! I got this entire look from State & Liberty on King St. minutes before my call time, and they came in clutch as always. Their suits are versatile and easy, but also very high quality for the price. But if we’re being real, their customer service is one of the main reasons I went there in a pinch!" PAPER: Joe, we're so glad you found clothes to wear for the confessional, although I almost wish we could've seen what the disembodied head of Joe Bradley looks like cracking jokes in the confessional. Seeing as it was a last minute find, I'd like to point out the brown shirt, which I think is an underutilized dress shirt color. It's quite a dashing shade on you — perhaps a whole suit this color is in your future?

TJ Dinch TJ: "I chose this salmon shirt from Abercrombie because it feels like summer. The color compliments my skin tone and the texture gives it a little personality despite still looking polished. It’s a clean look, which is ironic because I’m usually a little messy." PAPER: TJ, we love your mess, first of all, and just like you, we never imagined a revenge business named after your ex's penis would become a huge empire. Really know that, and feel that, because we mean it. (And will you be doing a Sir Wiener's pop-up in NYC anytime soon?) On that note, I also love this shade of pink on you, as it really does compliment your skin tone!

Leva Bonaparte

Leva: "So my red off the shoulder dress is an Alex Perry dress! Who doesn’t love Alex Perry in the Bravo franchise?! The fits are made for confessionals! We went kinda 80s glams with the hair and gold jewelry. Even dare l say Versace inspired! I fell in love with this belt necklace l found long ago, and this off the shoulder dress was perfect for it!" PAPER: Leva, I'm beginning to think Bravocon needs an Alex Perry exhibit, for all he's done in service of making Bravo stars look drop dead gorgeous. The fits really are made for confessionals, and the '80s glam is perfect for your role as a businesswoman and premiere headmistress of Charleston nightlife.