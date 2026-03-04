Inside the 2026 Actor Awards
Photography and Story by Vincenzo Dimino
Mar 04, 2026
The Actor Awards, formerly known as SAG Awards, are among the most respected honors in the entertainment industry as they’re voted on by actors, for actors. Presented annually by SAG-AFTRA, the awards celebrate outstanding performances in film and television, recognizing both individual achievements and ensemble casts. This year’s Actor Awards ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and the red carpet was filled with talent spanning generations. Rising stars and Hollywood icons came together for a night rooted in community.
From breakout stars like Connor Storrie and Odessa A’Zion, to legendary names such as Kate Hudson and Harrison Ford, the night brought many one-of-a-kind moments. Inside the auditorium, that same energy carried throughout the ceremony. Stars from different casts were mingling and catching up from table to table and everyone made sure to get a selfie with Storrie — including Sarah Paulson. We also witnessed a cute Timothee Chalamet and Odessa A’Zion reunion, and Tyler The Creator having a sweet moment with Chase Infinity.
Photography and Story by Vincenzo Dimino
MORE ON PAPER
Entertainment
Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia Broke Their Molds
Photography by Gustavo Chams / Story by Joan Summers
Photography by Gustavo Chams / Story by Joan Summers
18 February
ATF Story
Madison Beer, Her Way
Photography by Davis Bates / Story by Alaska Riley
Photography by Davis Bates / Story by Alaska Riley
16 January
Entertainment
Cynthia Erivo in Full Bloom
Photography by David LaChapelle / Story by Joan Summers / Styling by Jason Bolden / Makeup by Joanna Simkim / Nails by Shea Osei
Photography by David LaChapelle / Story by Joan Summers / Styling by Jason Bolden / Makeup by Joanna Simkim / Nails by Shea Osei
01 December
Entertainment
Rami Malek Is Certifiably Unserious
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Adam Powell
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Adam Powell
14 November
Music
Janelle Monáe, HalloQueen
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
27 October