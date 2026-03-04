Inside the 2026 Actor Awards

Photography and Story by Vincenzo Dimino
The Actor Awards, formerly known as SAG Awards, are among the most respected honors in the entertainment industry as they’re voted on by actors, for actors. Presented annually by SAG-AFTRA, the awards celebrate outstanding performances in film and television, recognizing both individual achievements and ensemble casts. This year’s Actor Awards ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and the red carpet was filled with talent spanning generations. Rising stars and Hollywood icons came together for a night rooted in community.

From breakout stars like Connor Storrie and Odessa A’Zion, to legendary names such as Kate Hudson and Harrison Ford, the night brought many one-of-a-kind moments. Inside the auditorium, that same energy carried throughout the ceremony. Stars from different casts were mingling and catching up from table to table and everyone made sure to get a selfie with Storrie — including Sarah Paulson. We also witnessed a cute Timothee Chalamet and Odessa A’Zion reunion, and Tyler The Creator having a sweet moment with Chase Infinity.

