The Actor Awards, formerly known as SAG Awards, are among the most respected honors in the entertainment industry as they’re voted on by actors, for actors. Presented annually by SAG-AFTRA, the awards celebrate outstanding performances in film and television, recognizing both individual achievements and ensemble casts. This year’s Actor Awards ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and the red carpet was filled with talent spanning generations. Rising stars and Hollywood icons came together for a night rooted in community.