Liza Koshy Takes Us Front Row at Dior

By Paper Magazine
Mar 06, 2026

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're joining Liza Koshy as she attends Jonathan Anderson's latest runway show for Dior.

Photo: Alejandra Loaiza

"My morning routine consists of at least two coffees before breakfast. I wish I was joking. Sometimes I pour an espresso shot into my milk and cereal, and that doesn't count as a third coffee... It's cereal... and I'm not a problem to be fixed."

Photo: Alejandra Loaiza

"God forbid I stain my Jonathan Anderson Dior with a droplet of espresso. Perfect ratio: For every shot of espresso, drink three shots of water. Or one glass of wine."

Photo: Alejandra Loaiza

"Shon Ju and Charlie Riddle, my Parisian glam duo, kindly waited for me as I shaved my entire face before going into glam. I was previously a fuzzy little man peach, but one disposable facial razor later and I was newly born. My 5 o'clock shadow is perfectly scheduled to hit after the 3pm show."

Photo: Alejandra Loaiza

"If your photographer doesn't take a sultry photo of you staring at yourself in a compact mirror... were you ever actually in glam?"

Photo: Alejandra Loaiza

"This invitation made me feel so big. I had cuteness aggression overload. I'm taking these home to my Barbie dream house. My Ken goes by the name of Jonathan."

Photo: Alejandra Loaiza

"I enjoy mounting Parisian monuments and staring at police until they compliment my outfit and tell me to get down."

Photo: Lulia Matei

"The best time and the absolute best tan in the front row."

Photo: Marco Bahler

"I miss my mini chair, but this will do."

