Liza Koshy Takes Us Front Row at Dior
This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're joining Liza Koshy as she attends Jonathan Anderson's latest runway show for Dior.
Photo: Alejandra Loaiza
"My morning routine consists of at least two coffees before breakfast. I wish I was joking. Sometimes I pour an espresso shot into my milk and cereal, and that doesn't count as a third coffee... It's cereal... and I'm not a problem to be fixed."
Photo: Alejandra Loaiza
"God forbid I stain my Jonathan Anderson Dior with a droplet of espresso. Perfect ratio: For every shot of espresso, drink three shots of water. Or one glass of wine."
Photo: Alejandra Loaiza
"Shon Ju and Charlie Riddle, my Parisian glam duo, kindly waited for me as I shaved my entire face before going into glam. I was previously a fuzzy little man peach, but one disposable facial razor later and I was newly born. My 5 o'clock shadow is perfectly scheduled to hit after the 3pm show."
Photo: Alejandra Loaiza
"If your photographer doesn't take a sultry photo of you staring at yourself in a compact mirror... were you ever actually in glam?"
Photo: Alejandra Loaiza
"This invitation made me feel so big. I had cuteness aggression overload. I'm taking these home to my Barbie dream house. My Ken goes by the name of Jonathan."
Photo: Alejandra Loaiza
"I enjoy mounting Parisian monuments and staring at police until they compliment my outfit and tell me to get down."
Photo: Lulia Matei
"The best time and the absolute best tan in the front row."
Photo: Marco Bahler
"I miss my mini chair, but this will do."
