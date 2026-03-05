DJ Maddi Reese Has Been 'Poppin' It' Everywhere

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're joining DJ Maddi Reese, the star of Bravo's Southern Hospitality, as she embarks on a cross-country DJ tour.

It is no secret that I am the premiere evangelist of Bravo's Southern Hospitality. Arguably the funniest show on television, I've been captivated for seasons by the cast of waitstaff, DJs, bike taxi drivers and guys with nicknames like "Joey Bottles." At the shining center of that cast is DJ Maddi Reese, who sparkles onscreen and in the confessional booth, running Leva Bonaparte's various nightlife haunts like the Navy while chasing her dreams in the music industry. Last season, we saw her commandeer a Las Vegas club for her biggest performance to date. In the off-season, Reese took those tunes on the road, performing everywhere from the "Ozarks to Lake Tahoe," partying with friends like castmates Michols and Emmy and even fellow DJ Meredith Marks. In between sets, she found herself sleeping on airport floors and eating gluten-free pizza wherever she could find it. Most importantly, she got a much needed break from the drama back home in Charleston. Drama I eagerly await witnessing when this season of Southern Hospitality, which premiered March 4 on Bravo. Ahead of that drama, read all about the life of this traveling DJ and reality star below.

DJ Maddi Reese

"Come with me on my DJ tour! Over the past year, I’ve played everywhere from the Ozarks to Lake Tahoe, traveling across the U.S.and making the stage my home."

"Before each show, I usually go to the venue to do a soundcheck. This helps calm my nerves because I get to see what kind of equipment I’ll be working with."

"I also build out my set ahead of each show! I always try to include my two singles – "Poppin It" and "Beating Heart" – and match the vibe for wherever I am."

"Being on tour can get lonely, which is why I love bringing my friends along to make it a party!"

"I always get dinner before my shows with my crew, and I usually meet up with the club owners and promoters too. I’m such a foodie and love exploring different restaurants. I don’t eat too much because I get anxious and hate feeling like I need a nap before my show, but phone always eats first."

"Picking my outfits is one of my favorite things. Putting together edgy rockstar fits like I’m Hannah Montana is so fun."

"After dinner, I head to the venue and it’s showtime! I love meeting everyone who comes out and tend to leave the booth to interact with the crowd… and stand on elevated surfaces."

"When I’m done with a set, I always eat an ENTIRE gluten-free pizza."

"And before I know it, it’s back home or onto my next gig. Touring life means I spend a lot of time in airports, and I’ve fallen asleep on more airport floors that I care to admit, but I wouldn’t change the DJ life for anything."