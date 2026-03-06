Huddy Takes PAPER Inside Rabanne Fall/Winter 2026
This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. This week, we're going inside the Rabanne show with Huddy, singer and TikTok star best known for co-founding the Hype House
"Bonjour from Paris! Come get ready with me to go to the Rabanne show. The hair is hairing, and final look is by Jorge Buccio"
"A lil' Polaroid moment."
"I want to be a curl on the head of Huddy right now” — Paige Powell, my wonderful photographer.
"Addicted to Rabanne... showtime!"
"The boysss! Fit check with Armani Jackson."
"Before... after."
"Show ready with Miso Extra and Laura Love."
"Hudrott."
