Angel Money Is Getting Away With It

Angel Money is a prophetic poet of the digital age. Whether you’ve seen her DJ, met her at a party, or come across a screenshot of her viral create-mode wisdom, you’ve probably encountered the Don Diva of the Internet, even if you’ve realized it or not. And if you haven’t, then literally where have you been? If this is the first you’re hearing of Angel Money, then consider her debut project a crash course in getting to know her. Angel Money describes her project, Contractually Blonde, as an equal parts tell-all and tribute to her party girl years.

Below, she exclusively premieres her new music video for "In the Bag," just for PAPER. The video is shot from the POV of a security camera, where we witness Angel Money approach a shoplifting spree with the same enthusiasm as a 2004 rom-com shopping montage… well… sort of! I won’t give any spoilers, but I will say that Angel Money does answer the age-old question, “Will she get away with it?” Bad girls always do.

“This mixtape is really a love letter to my 20s and my image as a notorious, internationally renowned party girl, but in the most optimistic way possible. If I say something in the lyrics, then I did it. The whole release is about how much fun is in the depths of hedonism if you have a pure heart.” ‘ "In the Bag" is a testament to that. From the quippy, hypnotic lyrics, “Robbing Saks like Winona. Taking diamonds like Lindsay. Fuck the owner, that’s my donor, and they ain’t gonna catch me,” to the stripped-down electroclash-meets-baile-funk sound, you can’t help but feel like it’s a siren call for your inner bad girl. “The beat was built around the sound of the alarm going off when you get caught shoplifting, when you go through the detector and it beeps. The Frost Children and I wanted to create a song that sounds like how fun it is when you’re actually getting away with it.”

The concept of getting what you want is a common thread throughout the record. The Frost Children’s attention-commanding, high-octane beats, paired with Angel Money’s fun and fab lyricism, make for a club-ready release to soundtrack your moral abandon. The music video was shot at Retail Pharmacy and was co-directed by Mason Wilson and Andrea Mauri. It was a true family affair, as everybody involved are Angel’s longtime friends. “It was very all boots on the ground, like, let’s get this shit done.” In true collaborative fashion, everybody teamed up to steal a shopping cart from a grocery store in the middle of the night just 24 hours before the shoot. Not only did she pull off stealing the shopping cart, but she spray-painted it gold. So whether you’re a baddie trying to pull off the five-finger discount at Sephora or opting to play innocent at the function, may Angel Money be watching over you, either guiding you on your shoulder or playing through your speakers. Stay tuned for the rest of Angel Money’s project, Contractually Blonde, which will be released by Purple Label in Spring 2026.