Rodarte Is Kicking Off Its Depop Debut With 'Radarte' Classics
Fashion

Rodarte Is Kicking Off Its Depop Debut With 'Radarte' Classics

by Aaron Royce
 Paper Magazine
5h

Hot on the heels of Anna Sui's recent Depop debut, Rodarte is the latest designer brand to join the Gen Z fashion marketplace. To mark the occasion, Rodarte's shop will include an assortment of casualwear pieces from past sasons of its iconic 'Radarte' line.

The collection features T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants with both "Rodarte" and "Radarte" logos. Details take the form of cool vintage dip and tie-dyes, with several font changes and heart graphics. Hues of red, gray, black and millennial pink make up the drop, which ranges from $40 to $70.

"Radarte," which first launched way back in 2008, has become an extension of design duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy's retro style and California heritage. It quickly earned a celebrity following from the likes of Ciara, Will Ferrell and brand muse Kirsten Dunst. A then-blonde Rihanna even wore its gray logo sweatshirt at the airport in 2012 — arguably the peak of Radarte hype.

The expansion into a resale will undoubtedly introduce "Radarte" to new customers, while providing welcome nostalgia for loyal brand fans. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, resale has grown as a successful shopping method. Specifically for Gen Z and millennial customers — which make up the majority of Depop's 15-million-plus users — it brings aspirational styles from simpler times to a new generation.

If you can't afford Rodarte's stunning fairy-tale dresses, an accessibly priced tee or sweatshirt is perfect for looking fashion-forward while working from home. But you'll have to hurry—several styles are already sold out.

You can shop the "Radarte" merch and more at @rodarte on Depop.

Photo via Getty
