Hot on the heels of Anna Sui's recent Depop debut, Rodarte is the latest designer brand to join the Gen Z fashion marketplace. To mark the occasion, Rodarte's shop will include an assortment of casualwear pieces from past sasons of its iconic 'Radarte' line.

The collection features T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants with both "Rodarte" and "Radarte" logos. Details take the form of cool vintage dip and tie-dyes, with several font changes and heart graphics. Hues of red, gray, black and millennial pink make up the drop, which ranges from $40 to $70.

"Radarte," which first launched way back in 2008, has become an extension of design duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy's retro style and California heritage. It quickly earned a celebrity following from the likes of Ciara, Will Ferrell and brand muse Kirsten Dunst. A then-blonde Rihanna even wore its gray logo sweatshirt at the airport in 2012 — arguably the peak of Radarte hype.

The expansion into a resale will undoubtedly introduce "Radarte" to new customers, while providing welcome nostalgia for loyal brand fans. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, resale has grown as a successful shopping method. Specifically for Gen Z and millennial customers — which make up the majority of Depop's 15-million-plus users — it brings aspirational styles from simpler times to a new generation.

If you can't afford Rodarte's stunning fairy-tale dresses, an accessibly priced tee or sweatshirt is perfect for looking fashion-forward while working from home. But you'll have to hurry—several styles are already sold out.

You can shop the "Radarte" merch and more at @rodarte on Depop.