Quinn XCII Shares His M3F Festival Playlist

At the end of January, Detroit's own Quinn XCII released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, The People's Champ. It seems like the pop-leaning genre-bender is running up a never-ending incline, collaborating with the likes of Big Sean and Chelsea Cutler, embarking on a North American tour in May with A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf and becoming a festival staple across the country.

Quinn also happened to be one of the headliners of Phoenix, Arizona festival mainstay M3F, but unfortunately had to cancel his appearance and a series of overseas dates due to an unexpected injury. Since its inception, charity has been at the core of the festival. Aside from providing entertainment with some of music's largest acts throughout its history from Kaytranada to ODESZA, the festival donates 100% of its proceeds, making it one of the most beloved non-profit festivals that takes advantage of the booming live music market for good. The festival has also announced its new M3F Fund, opening up funding to the public by offering an open application for other nonprofits or 501(c)(3) organizations, prioritizing funding related to community, education, arts and environment.

This year's lineup features no shortage of heavy hitters. Grammy-nominated vocalist Maggie Rogers, acclaimed producer Jamie xx, Compton house pioneer Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, Polo & Pan, Neil Frances and more will take the stage in beautiful Phoenix, Arizona from March 3 to 4.

In anticipation of the exciting weekend, which PAPER will be gleefully participating in, Quinn has curated a special playlist that features a mix of old favorites and some hidden gems from fellow M3F performers. While he will be unable to touch down in Phoenix this weekend, he'd still want us to have a good time. You can find out more information on the festival here. Keep scrolling to find some new music to take with you into the weekend.

Novo Amor - "Haven"

I recently heard this for the first time on tour in my hotel room in Australia. I nearly teared up from its simplicity. Such an easy listen!

Chiiild - "Weightless"

This one makes me feel something I can’t describe. It took two seconds of the intro to get me hooked. My friend Peter showed me this song — thanks, Peter.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn"

I think this might be my favorite song on the playlist, such descriptive songwriting.

Norah Jones - "Sunrise"

Norah Jones has been an artist I’ve admired for years and I would love to work with her someday.

Mulatu Astatke - "Tezeta (Nostalgia)"

I found this song on TikTok. Someone suggested listening to Ethiopian funk music so I gave it a try and fell in love with this record.

Mac Miller - "Wings"

Mac Miller was one of my first concerts ever. I look up to him so much even after his passing. The way he progressed as a musician is something I strive to achieve everyday. The entire Swimming album got me out of a very lonely time on tour.

Jim-E Stack feat. Bon Iver - "Jeanie"

This one is bouncy and “aquatic” sounding (that’s the only way I can describe it lol). It always brings a smile to my face!

Jack Johnson - "Posters"

I think Jack is one of my favorite artists. I grew up listening to his music but “Posters” always remains the one song I come back to when I need a friendly musical hug.

Allen Stone feat. Alessia Cara - "Bed I Made"

The combination of Allen and Alessia’s voices on this song is immaculate. It has such a warm, comforting vibe. I love both of these artists so much.

Leon Bridges - "Sho Nuff"

I’ll listen to this when I need a pick me up on the road and to feel like I’m cool again lol. Leon Bridges never disappoints.

You can view and listen to the completed playlist, curated by Quinn XCII, below.