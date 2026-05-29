PAPER Partied With Maria Bottle In Mexico City
PAPER went worldwide!
For the latest installment of our dinner party series with creative luminaries, we teamed up with artist and creator Maria Bottle to throw a dinner party at Rekō Mx in Mexico City. The city's buzzy asian fusion spot, a brainchild of owner Rafael Del Rio, was the perfect launch pad for a night of laughter and PAPER-fied selfies with a point-and-shoot camera we brought to remember the occasion.
Angelina Cantú, our pioneering Executive Creative Producer, couldn't stop gushing about how excited she was to be back in Mexico for the party. From the sound of the DMs we got from her the next morning, I'd say the party lived up to the hype! Alongside her and Maria Bottle were guests that ranged from Barbara Lopez, Dani Schulz, Roberta Damian, Alejandro Puente and even Emjay.
We also hear that many a speech was to be had — three, in fact! — emphasizing the importance of the arts in Mexico City and the power of the community that had come together to drink and dance and laugh. Between ten different courses tailored so carefully by Rekō Mx's culinary team and Del Rio, guests chatted about PAPER and Bottle's work in fashion and the arts. Naturally, everyone stayed 'til it was past closing time.
How could they not?
Back home, stateside, we sat around and worked, envious to be missing such a special occasion for Cantú and the magazine. (Come home soon, Angelina! We miss you!)
Most recently, Bottle popped up at that still buzzy Dior Cruise show in Los Angeles. (Yes, the very one we followed Shay Mitchell too a few weeks back.) She's also been documenting her totally singular life over on Youtube, and working with this very magazine on a special project we still can't talk about yet. More on that soon, we promise!
In the meantime, check out her videos on fashion, books, art and even travel.
Photography by Diego Villagra Motta and Peter Damas
Location courtesy of Rekō Mx, Av. P. Reforma 390. CDMX
A restaurant by Santō Group and owner: Rafael Del Rio
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