Nicki Minaj is defending Jesy Nelson against her ex-bandmates.

Not only that, but a set of unverified DMs allegedly sent by Pinnock also added plenty of fuel to the fire, as the screenshots appear to show her calling Nelson a "horrible person" and asking the TikToker who leaked the messages to make a video about Nelson's Blackfishing. And after fans noticed that all of Little Mix — including Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall — had unfollowed Nelson on Instagram, many began speculating that it was because of how she handled the "Boyz" backlash.

However, Minaj decided to weigh in on the drama on Monday during an Instagram Live with Nelson, in which she appeared to accuse Little Mix of shafting their ex-bandmate, who left the group in December 2020 over mental health issues.

"Sweetheart, take them text messages and shove it up your fucking ass," the rapper said, alluding to Pinnock's supposed DMs.

"Let her enjoy this time," Minaj said, hinting that Pinnock was jealous of the big-name collab, before going on to suggest that she "print them text messages out, bust your ass open and shove it up your motherfucking ass."

"Stop trying to hurt people and kill people's lives and career," she continued. "Stop. If you want a solo career, baby girl, just say that."



Minaj then went on to suggest that she "go out and put your own music," instead of "attacking" someone else and accusing her of being two-faced by arguing, "If that's how you felt, why were you kiking with her and being in the videos with her for 10 years?"

The star added, "Now, all of a sudden she's not in a video with you, you have some negative, evil thing to do and say? Stop."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nelson said the video was meant to "celebrate" '90s R&B and insisted her "intention was never to offend people of color," echoing previous statements made to Vulture on the heels of the release.

"I've never said that I wasn't [a white, British woman from Essex]," she told the publication, before adding she just loves Black culture and music because "that's all I know; it's what I grew up on."

"Now I'm out of Little Mix, I've gone back to being who I am. Like I said, I don't ever want to be an artist who's being told what to wear or what music to make," Nelson said. "I want to be authentic and true to myself, and if people don't like that, don't be my fan. Don't be a part of my journey."

Watch Minaj and Nelson's Live below.