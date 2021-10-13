What would you say upon meeting your soulmate? Well, apparently, for Machine Gun Kelly, it was "I am weed."

Earlier this week, British GQ published a joint interview with the musician and "twin flame" Megan Fox, in which they reminisced about their very first meeting at a GQ party. However, Fox recalled not being all that impressed, probably because MGK's opening line was pretty cringe.

According to the actress, her now-beau approached her at the event, appearing as a "tall, blond, ghostly creature" emerging from the crowd. And even though she insisted she "definitely would have remembered his face," Fox said their fated meeting didn't really register at first, seeing as how she just "looked up and... was like, 'You smell like weed.'"

"He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed,'" she said, before going on to describe his mysterious exit.

"Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb," Fox said, going on to hypothesize that they "weren't supposed to run into each other that night."

"So our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away," she said. "It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night."

Needless to say, this weird pseudo-pickup line quickly caught the internet's attention, leading to an onslaught on memes proclaiming that their already-odd romance had officially "gone too far." Not that they'd be able to tell, of course, because as writer Bolu Babalola quipped, "celebs are so celebby they can't tell."

It’s gone too far https://t.co/Xr0OXq41x5 — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) October 12, 2021

This is very funny. Because it is so cringe but celebs are so celebby they can't tell https://t.co/rklxZ1nLBP — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) October 12, 2021

Elsewhere, others began comparing the anecdote's corniness to a Wattpad story, with one person commenting, "imagine someone saying 'i am weed' to you."

They added, "oh my fucking god this reads like a 14 year old's fanfiction."

imagine someone saying ‘i am weed’ to you oh my fucking god this reads like a 14 year old’s fanfiction https://t.co/57aOWdnC4q — 𝖕𝖆𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖔𝖓 (@paytxhn) October 11, 2021

Not only that, but this also prompted a few people to joke about possible endings for this supernatural paperback romance novel, including a breakup scenario in which MGK says, "'we're done,' [before] disappearing into a cloud of smoke."

imagine them breaking up and mgk saying “we’re done” and disappearing into a cloud of smoke https://t.co/0K6tB017QK — James (@CaucasianJames) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile, others got a chuckle out of imagining other men trying to imitate MGK's pickup prowess by writing, "thoughts and prayers to all the guys who'll try the line 'I am weed' and die a thousand deaths," with one brave Twitter user even using the line in DMs to Squid Game's Ho Yeon Jung, Kendall Jenner and, for some reason, Kanye West.

thoughts and prayers to all the guys who'll try the line "I am weed" and die a thousand deaths https://t.co/7coiEFw4NC — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 11, 2021

Godspeed, I guess.