Fans Claim Taylor Swift Is Headlining the 2026 Super Bowl
Throw a rock in any direction and you’ll hit a well meaning millennial woman spreading conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift. It doesn’t help that she encourages the behavior, but perhaps they’re onto something with this latest claim.
According to famous Swifties — by which I mean Swifties with lots of viewcounts on social media and the power to sway public opinion — the pop singer is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The hosts at Grind City Media are convinced that her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights set the stage for her headlining act at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be set at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium. (The home of the San Francisco 49ers.) Check out their full theory below:
@grindcitymedia
did taylor swift drop super bowl hints? 😲 #swifties #nfl #taylorswift
On the Kelces’ podcast, she said that sourdough bread has “taken over my life in a huge way,” and that she thinks about it “sixty percent of the time.” Normal comments from anyone else, but this is Swift, a woman who only speaks in ancient riddles designed to incite consumerist shopping habits amongst fans eager to snag the latest limited edition vinyl deluxe package.
As the theory goes, Sourdough Sam is the mascot of the San Francisco 49ers. It’s also the official bread of San Francisco, famous for its uniquely flavored sourdough. It’s also Super Bowl LX, aka Super Bowl 60. Elsewhere in the show, she claimed Jason Kelce screamed for 47 seconds, which relates to her 47th stop on the Eras Tour: Levi’s Stadium.
Seeing as Kendrick Lamar was announced in September, with Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl arriving around the same time. A Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement would certainly be good marketing — not that she needs it! Even throwaway comments about her baking habits are enough to incite international gambling platforms to jack up the price on bets she will perform at a sports game seven months away.
Image via Getty
