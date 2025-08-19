A Justin Bieber Impersonator Crashed a Las Vegas Nightclub

The funniest possible job a man can have is being Justin Bieber. The second funniest possible job a man can have is being a Justin Bieber impersonator.

TMZ was among the first to report one such impersonator crashed a Las Vegas nightclub this weekend after he fooled the club's staff and security into thinking he was the pop prince. Seriously, he waltzed in and demanded both access to the club and a time slot to perform — and they let him! Either he's the world's most dangerous trickster or Justin Bieber isn't as famous as I think he is, considering the two look literally nothing alike.

The site of the infamous drop-in impersonation was Wynn Las Vegas, a hotel I've only ever seen bachelorettes and their gay best friends vomiting outside of. Scenes from the pandemonium show a man in orange glasses walking through a crowd of adoring fans before performing onstage at XS Nightclub.

It's just disrespectful they'd do my favorite twink like this. They look and sound nothing alike! One is a world-famous talented musician with the soul of music living inside him. The other is a man in orange sunglasses and funny jorts. Social media was quick to document every angle of his parade through Sin City. As pointed out on X, he previously made an appearance at the mall, where befuddled passerby were tricked into thinking something actually interesting was happening. How quaint it is, to live in a world where celebrity is so immediate and accessible one can don a tight t-shirt and have adoring fans in mere seconds.

Not to be outdone, even DJ Gryffin has jumped on #biebergate2025, sharing his angle on the fiasco with a video captioned: "How Bustin Jeiber duped me during my own set..."

Meanwhile, Bieber is literally just chilling. Recent snaps from the star showed him on a luxurious family vacation in Italy, where he ate cheesy pasta and with his wife and drank Coronas with his baby.