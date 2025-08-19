A Justin Bieber Impersonator Crashed a Las Vegas Nightclub
The funniest possible job a man can have is being Justin Bieber. The second funniest possible job a man can have is being a Justin Bieber impersonator.
TMZ was among the first to report one such impersonator crashed a Las Vegas nightclub this weekend after he fooled the club's staff and security into thinking he was the pop prince. Seriously, he waltzed in and demanded both access to the club and a time slot to perform — and they let him! Either he's the world's most dangerous trickster or Justin Bieber isn't as famous as I think he is, considering the two look literally nothing alike.
The site of the infamous drop-in impersonation was Wynn Las Vegas, a hotel I've only ever seen bachelorettes and their gay best friends vomiting outside of. Scenes from the pandemonium show a man in orange glasses walking through a crowd of adoring fans before performing onstage at XS Nightclub.
It's just disrespectful they'd do my favorite twink like this. They look and sound nothing alike! One is a world-famous talented musician with the soul of music living inside him. The other is a man in orange sunglasses and funny jorts.
Social media was quick to document every angle of his parade through Sin City. As pointed out on X, he previously made an appearance at the mall, where befuddled passerby were tricked into thinking something actually interesting was happening. How quaint it is, to live in a world where celebrity is so immediate and accessible one can don a tight t-shirt and have adoring fans in mere seconds.
Not to be outdone, even DJ Gryffin has jumped on #biebergate2025, sharing his angle on the fiasco with a video captioned: "How Bustin Jeiber duped me during my own set..."
Meanwhile, Bieber is literally just chilling. Recent snaps from the star showed him on a luxurious family vacation in Italy, where he ate cheesy pasta and with his wife and drank Coronas with his baby.
Image via Getty
MORE ON PAPER
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July
Music
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
25 July
Music
Yungblud Reclaims Rock Stardom
Story by Georgia Evans / Photography by Ellen von Unwerth / Styling by Mike Adler / Grooming by Luca Tullio / Set design by Caylah Jean
Story by Georgia Evans / Photography by Ellen von Unwerth / Styling by Mike Adler / Grooming by Luca Tullio / Set design by Caylah Jean
02 July