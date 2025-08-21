Coolest Person in the Room: Madelyn Cline

Popularity is relative, especially in the digital age. You could have hundreds of thousands of followers online but be completely unknown in the streets — massively famous on Instagram, YouTube or Twitter, but lack any kind of real, authentic cool in person. For our series Coolest Person in the Room, we pinpoint all the people whose energy is contagious regardless of their following count or celebrity. For this edition, we caught up with Madelyn Cline , the South Carolina-born actress who’s become one of Hollywood’s most magnetic stars.

How are you? I’m great. I’m home in Goose Creek, South Carolina right now in my backyard. What is something underrated you always do when you go back to South Carolina? God, the problem is Charleston used to be underrated, but now everyone knows about it, so it's hard to say what's underrated anymore. Do you like seafood? No. Period. Then I can't help you there. But I can still get you a great reservation somewhere that doesn’t serve seafood. The food here, even if it’s not underrated anymore, is just absolutely fantastic. It’s one of the things we’re most spoiled by. Charleston used to have a big culinary school, and all these chefs trained here, fell in love with the place, and just never left. They stayed and opened their own restaurants, so the bar for food is really, really high. I’m from Texas, so I feel like it’s a controversial question — do you think Texas counts as part of the South? Yes, of course. But I also kind of see Texas the same way I see Florida. It's technically the South, but it’s also kind of its own thing. Like, it takes up its own space. You’ve got Housewives there. That says everything. If Bravo has a franchise in your city, it’s no longer "regular South." It’s Housewives South. I feel the same way about Charleston too, honestly. I love it — but Charleston has Southern Charm and other shows, and sometimes it doesn’t even feel like the rest of South Carolina. There’s levels to it.

Dress: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Necklace: Porter Lyons, Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

So you're home in Goose Creek right now. Is it kind of a vacation after wrapping press for The Map That Leads to You? It actually comes out in three days. I’m home because I’m from Goose Creek, and this is my first real weekend off in a long time. I’ve got like a two and a half day window, so I figured I’d come see my family. I'm with my mom and dad and my dog. We’re about to watch Wicked. I’m introducing them to it. Before the hurricane hits. Do you feel like you bring any traits from growing up in Goose Creek into your acting today? That’s a good question. I think I’m — and I say this with love and pride — I’m equal parts emotionally tuned-in and completely clueless at the same time. When I first moved to LA, I remember feeling like, I know myself. I’m grounded. But I have no idea what anyone here is talking about. It was a whole different world. I’ve learned over time that every place you go is kind of like its own audition. You have to switch gears, wear different jeans, different shoes, whatever it is. Like code-switching? It’s like code-switching, but not necessarily in a cultural way. It’s more like adapting. You’re a chameleon. I didn’t understand that when I first got there. But someone told me once, every time you step outside your apartment in LA, it’s the biggest audition of your life. And they were right.

Clothing and accessories: Chloé, Rings: Talent's own

Clothing and accessories: Chloé, Rings: Talent's own

Especially when you move to LA specifically to pursue an acting career. Totally. You kind of learn it the hard way, whether you like it or not. But it’s also the best kind of lesson, because it forces you to look in the mirror and ask, If I don’t get my shit together, what else do I have? What’s the funniest or most memorable moment from doing commercials as a kid? You did, like, Sunny D, Chuck E. Cheese, etc. Any taglines you still remember? I remember, "Fun food in minutes!" from Chuck E. Cheese. I think it was for their pizza. I had to say it like 10,000 times that day. Our director had a full crash out on set. It was wild. I remember being there with a few other girls and thinking, Wait… these adults aren’t having fun? I was so confused. That was one of the first times I realized, I was like, wait… They don’t like doing this? Aren’t we having so much fun? I was so confused. You realized that this is work. Yeah! It was the first time I saw it and realized, oh, this is work. Because for me, and for my friends what ho were also doing the New York summer commercial circuit, we were having a blast. There was this little group of young actors and actresses, and we all kind of came up together. But that day on the Chuck E. Cheese set was the first time I realized, yeah, this is fun, but it’s also a job. And sometimes a hard one. And there are definitely some freaks out there. Chuck E. Cheese is a rat casino for kids!

Clothing and accessories: Versace

Which role challenged you more: Danica in I Know What You Did Last Summer or Heather in The Map That Leads to You? I’d say Danica, but I feel lucky to have worked with both Lasse Hallström on Map and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on Last Summer. Both roles brought out different parts of me — parts that are already there, just waiting to be watered, given time and light. Danica was probably harder, because I Know What You Did Last Summer is camp. And camp is incredible, but it’s a fine line to walk. You really have to toe it. Danica is camp. Heather, on the other hand, is like my introverted self. She’s me right now at my parents’ house. We just had dinner. I just made a lemon loaf, it’s cooling, we’re about to drizzle icing on top. I’m with my dog, and I have to go to work tomorrow. That’s Heather. Danica is the Maddie that’s in LA, when all my friends are in town and we’re not sleeping for two weeks straight. They’re both me. It’s just about learning which parts to bring out and which to put on hold for a while.

Dress and gloves: Sportmax, Shoes: Jimmy Choo, Earrings: Porter Lyons

Dress and gloves: Sportmax, Shoes: Jimmy Choo, Earrings: Porter Lyons

Do you think this kind of genre-jumping — from a slasher thriller to a rom-com — is becoming the norm for young actors? Kind of like how music is now, where genre doesn't really mean anything anymore. Here’s my take — and people can totally disagree with me because art is subjective — but I think what makes it all work is just pure belief. Like, absolute belief in whatever you’re doing. It doesn’t matter if it’s rom-com, camp, drama. None of that matters as long as the actor or artist believes in it. That’s what makes it good. I just think that’s art in general. Don’t not believe in the magic. And don’t try to tell the joke, you know? The joke is already there. Play the game. It’s the art spirit. The best thing you can ever do is just believe in it. Right, because back in the day if you think of Meryl Streep or these other actors that were put in these ‘actor’ boxes, they were cast as these archetypes… Totally. 100%. Because people will superimpose their own opinions or their own belief systems on top of whatever you do. It doesn’t matter what you do. You can’t control that. Our job isn’t to control their reaction. It’s to be truthful and empathetic. To believe in the character we’re playing, and to make that person as real and human and flawed as possible. That’s what people connect to.

Clothing and accessories: Miu Miu, Jewelry: Talent's own

Clothing and accessories: Miu Miu, Jewelry: Talent's own

Do you have a favorite character of all time? Could be from a movie, book, TV show… anyone. Oof, that’s a big question. I mean, we were just talking about Meryl. Obviously I love her in The Devil Wears Prada, that’s such a good one. But okay, maybe this is more curiosity than all-time favorite, but it would be so fun to be a girl Venom. Like, She-Venom. There is one — Anne Weying. Or an anti-hero Gwen Stacy. I’ve always loved Venom. Or Miles and Gwen [from Spider-Verse]. I’ve always been obsessed with them. Someone take notes. I want to do that. I know I have other answers, but I can’t think of them right now. Well, this is for our ‘Coolest Person in the Room’ series — you're our August pick. Are you sure you’ve got the right girl? Because on the day we shot that, I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was literally coming down with bronchitis. Maria, my publicist, woke me up and was like, “You have to do this,” and I was like, “I don’t know if I can.” Two days later I went to the doctor and they were like, “Yeah, you have bronchitis.” I also hadn’t eaten anything. I had no appetite. And I was on my period. Just a very unfortunate combo of events. Well, I’m sure none of that will come across in the photos. No, the photos are gonna say one thing: cunt.

Dress: Stella McCartney, Shoes: Jimmy Choo, Rings: Sanamama and talent's own

Exactly. Because I was literally like, "Give me a cigarette. Give me a bed." Who’s the coolest person to you right now? Could be a musician, actor, anyone? All my friends. I’m so lucky. I have the best friends in the world. Like, truly. I can't even name them all. I’m rich in that way. Odessa Zion just had her birthday party last night and I’m so sad I missed it, but I love her. Gabriette? I love her. She’s the perfect example of that TikTok trend: looks like she could kill you, but is actually a cinnamon roll. She's got a heart of gold. Jessie Jo. Drew Starkey. He plays my brother on the show. Jen does my makeup, Mark does my hair. Ariana Greenblatt. I have so many amazing friends in this industry. When I moved to LA, I didn’t know anyone. And now I’ve made these incredible friendships with people who have such good hearts. I really think home isn’t just a place, it’s who you’re surrounded by. And I’ve found home in these people. Like, Jen, Sam, Kiernan, Lucas, Phoebe, Star... they’ve made LA feel like home, and that’s a big deal when you’re thousands of miles from where you were born. What’s something you’re surprisingly good at that most people don’t know? I’m actually really good at volleyball. Like, weirdly good. My lower body strength goes crazy. Not to brag, but every time I play beach volleyball, people ask if I played in school. I didn’t, but I lie and say I did. I could totally play in a movie. It’s kind of a hot sport, you know? Very early 2000s. I’m also really good at picking restaurants. I have great taste in food. And I’m a good driver. I like to pretend I’m in a race car all the time. Even driving in LA? Oh, I love it. I just got this little beach ripper. It’s an old Jeep. She dies all the time, like sometimes she just won’t turn on. She’s me. She works when she wants to. I had to get my real car shipped out because I was late to work too many times. But yeah, driving in LA is so much fun. It feels like being in GTA, but real.