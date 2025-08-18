The 2025 VMAs Performers Have Been Announced

A whole new roster is set to take over the 2025 VMAs performance lineup, signalling sea changes in the music industry that proves the new guard is here.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced the 2025 VMAs performers for the upcoming awards show, and the list sure is something: Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Alex Warren and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake. Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin will also perform after receiving the Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Latin Icon Award respectively.

As the outlet notes, Martin made his VMAs debut in 1999, being the first male Latin artist to win best pop video. He won five awards as well, walking away with more trophies than any other attendee that night.

What’s interesting is the lack of flagship female talent outside Sabrina Carpenter. Last year had Camila Cabello, Karol G, Lisa, Megan thee Stallion, Anitta, Halsey, Blackpink, Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Carpenter. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Meg, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shakira also had performances in 2023. While Carpenter’s sole inclusion is enough to raise an eyebrow, I suspect more will be announced in the weeks to come.

Still, it follows on the heels of the Grammys, which saw the “new guard” of pop talent walk away with the biggest awards and moments of the show, like Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX. It signals a proper sea change in the industry from the established faces and talent of the 2010s and early 2020s.

As previously reported , Lady Gaga leads the show with 12 nominations. She’s followed by Bruno Mars with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10. Other nominees include Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Rosé, Tate McRae, and Gracie Abrams. In the running for video of the year: Ariana Grande's “Brighter Days Ahead,” Billie Eilish's “Birds of a Feather,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' “Die with a Smile,” Rosé & Bruno Mars' “Apt.," Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild," The Weeknd, Playboi Carti's “Timeless,” and Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us." Artist of the year nominees, meanwhile, include Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.