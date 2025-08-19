Don’t Worry, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Are Still in Love

It’s been a very distressing week as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship publicist. Between fielding questions about her Knicks themed underwear and their potential breakup, I’ve hardly had time to check Instagram. Good news: I just did, and they’re probably still together!

Amid reports from internet gossips that the love birds have called off their heavily managed romance, Jenner has made her official statement on the matter. Well, “statement” is a bit of a stretch, considering I’m talking about a like on an Instagram post. But I’ll take it! The uncertainty around their relationship has kept me up for the last 20 minutes.

The post in question is from six days ago, teasing the now-released trailer for Chalamet’s latest flick — Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme. The film stars everyone: Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Tyler Okonma, Kevin O’Leary… but I’m getting off track. Amid an outpouring of support from his followers, gossips noted one very special heart from Jenner among all 373,000 others and counting. They’re definitely still dating, right? Why else would she like a man's post on Instagram except if they were dating!

Not that it matters, but I also spotted Next Gen: NYC star Georgia McCann in the likes as well. Imagine what they’d talk about, should we ever get lucky enough to see her plan a film premiere for him. Maybe she’ll invite him to her bowling alley restaurant slash nightclub launch?

Now, before anyone balks at the idle gossip concerning their relationship status, remember that Instagram has been the primary conduit through which they’ve communicated hints and clues about each other. From a sneak preview at her basketball thong to Chalamet cryptid sightings in the background of her selfies, Instagram is all we have! Just don’t tell Club Chalamet about this development — I worry about her health.