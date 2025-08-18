Is Martha Stewart’s Makeup Artist the Latest ‘RHONY’ Hire?

The fate of The Real Housewives of New York has been totally uncertain following a dismal season which saw scandal after scandal batter at the walls of Bravo’s former crown jewel. From irreparable cast rifts to fake plotlines, fans and critics saw the show as essentially dead in the waters of the Hudson — until now!

Following comments made by Andy Cohen that the show is “heavily casting” new women, Page Six reported last week that Martha Stewart was being eyed for the job of TV socialite by execs at the network. I immediately dismissed the claims, seeing as Stewart has far better things to do than listen to Erin Lichy show pictures of her husband’s dick over drinks Catch. I was correct! The outlet has come out with an official correction : It’s not Stewart that executives are hunting, it’s her makeup artist, Nicole Daisy Toye!

Bravo did not comment on the matter when asked by Page Six, but sources heavily imply that the makeup artist is in the running. It’d be a big get for the franchise, which has tried to pull in fashion and arts luminaries like Jenna Lyons and Racquel Chevremont, although a befuddling one. It’d mark a significant move away from the sorts of women the franchise usually relied on back in the day: wise-cracking businesswoman and socialite moms with no filter and alcohol dependencies. From the looks of it at least, Toye knows Lyons in some fashion, seeing as they posed in a bathtub together earlier in July.

While the newest iteration certainly has its fair share of potty humor, the women are much more reserved and mindful of their social media audiences. It’s a casting direction that hasn’t proved very fruitful, with Lyons being something of a dead fish onscreen. Chevremont and season fifteen guest star Rebecca were likewise reserved and held back.

That said, Toye’s boss has garnered something of a reputation after her stint in prison and multiple jobs smoking weed professionally with Snoop Dog. Perhaps she’s less inclined to hedge her personality for fear of career repercussions, unlike her potential new work buddies.