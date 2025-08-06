On Stage With Mau P at Lollapalooza

PAPER is backstage at Lollapalooza and a fan is asking if we can grab a photo with them and Mau P. She's in tears. Dom Dolla is there and they're embracing each other during the set turnover. We just walked off the famous Perry Stage, where we got to witness the Global Hitmaking DJ and Producer play to a packed crowd, and see the world from his point of view as we danced to his remix of "The Less I Know The Better." Chills. The whole experience is surreal; there is (obviously) champagne involved, but the most jarring aspect of the entire experience is just how down-to-earth Dutch DJ, Maurits Westveen, is.

The weeping fan eventually gets her photo opp, and we make our way to the trailer for a sit-down chat about Lollapalooza, his upcoming single "Tesla" (out Augut 8) and the perks of being on your "Baddest Behaviour."

That set was so incredible to witness. How was it for you? A little overwhelming, I haven’t played a big show in a while. I’ve played a lot of clubs in Europe. So to be out there in front of a big crowd again … in those first minutes you have to adjust and be like “Ok, I’m playing in front of 20,000 people.” You’ve gotta lock in. What was the set highlight for you? My favorite part was playing “Drugs From Amsterdam,” which always goes off because I think it’s my biggest song. But this time it went extra off. What has been the most pivotal moment for you recently that reflected how big your music has become? I think the moment that hit home for me was when I played at Coachella and I played this new song that I made. I had sent it to a couple big labels and they were like “Yeah, we don’t really hear the hit in this.” I was like “Let me try it out.” I played it and it went super viral and until this day, people have been asking me “When are you going to release it?” I just posted the release date, August 8th. That was super satisfying. I felt like I was proving them wrong. It's "Tesla" right? Tell us how it came to be. It’s one of those songs where I started this idea a long time ago and hated it. But I have this routine where I go back to songs that I hate and I start to love them again. They’ll sound very different from the end result. The first idea was a small loop that I made and then these lyrics that I had. If I zoom out, I can hear how it’s supposed to sound. When I produced it, it finally worked but I first had the idea a year and a half ago. It feels like it produced itself. When I went in, it all came naturally. I feel like sometimes, you get the download from the universe. I think Prince and Michael Jackson used to talk about that. Like if Michael Jackson’s not getting this download, Prince is gonna take it. I got this one and it all happened. And it worked, people seem to like it.