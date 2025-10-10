Alemeda and Doechii Are Ready To 'Beat a B!tch Up'

By combining the indie rock that she grew up with, like Paramore and Arctic Monkeys, with her autobiographical approach to lyrics, Alemeda makes music that is equal parts sugar and spice: sweet melodies with an undeniable kick. On songs like “ Chameleon” (ft. Rachel Chinoriri) , she explores the experience of betrayal and deception. “Cause Karma is coming/ You f*cking chameleon/ Words don’t hold weight when/ They’re all full of helium,” she sings, crooning those cutting words in a floaty falsetto.

As a Top Dawg Entertainment signee, Alemeda is predestined for big things. No pressure. Good thing Alemeda is ready for the road ahead. Growing up, the 25-year-old artist spent time between Phoenix, Arizona, and her mother’s native Ethiopia. Spending time in such different cultures lent her a deep sense of self-reflection and a sharp eye for observation that she applies to her writing.

“Beat a B!tch Up” featuring label mate Doechii and out today, similarly mashes together rage and celebration. Inspired by a shared moment between the two artists, where they confessed they would go to blows to defend one another, the song is a testament to commitment and the lengths one is willing to go for a friend.

“I woulda done anything/ Anything for you/ If you gave me a time or place/ I really would,” Alemeda sings before gliding into the chorus over a wave of guitars: “Cause I really would beat a bitch up,” she sings, an implicit “for you” echoing behind the statement.

Given TDE’s recent mega-success with Doechii, the artist's collaboration on the single is a strong sign that Alemeda, like the rest of TDE’s roster, is destined for an exciting trajectory. Being the label’s only rock artist, though (she’s signed as a joint venture between TDE and Warner Records), she’s set to blaze her own trail. It’s sure to be filled with guitar feedback, high-rise choruses, and lyrics that hit like a blast of sound from a stadium speaker.