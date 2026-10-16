It’s Fashion, it’s Fun, it’s Joyful. PAPER and The LEGO Group Invite You to Awaken Your Joy.

These LEGO® Models Are for Adults. LEGO models are having quite a moment—with grown-ups. I myself have seen many LEGO bouquets of flowers in people’s homes, and it really highlights the joy, fun (and whimsy, if you will) of LEGO sets for adults. Straight from the buzz of Fashion Week and inspired by its energy and vibrance, the LEGO Group partnered with PAPER to envision a classic fashion campaign starring Yasmin Wijnaldum and Jiali Zhao, with a LEGO brick twist. Think contemporary adult flair, if you dare. On set, the energy was late ’80s glamour. I’m pausing here just to acknowledge that, as a superstar from that era once said… “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN,” and they certainly did! Reinterpreted for the modern day with a little edge and a lot of fun, because that’s what the LEGO brand is about: having a great time. Yasmin went full maximalist with bleached brows and a red feathered dress, juxtaposed with the teal collar of the LEGO Golden Retriever Puppy, which could actually be configured to pose alongside Yasmin. To accompany the Paris-themed LEGO set featuring a model Eiffel Tower, she stepped out in a starry cobalt blue dress with a dramatic peplum. On the other hand, Jiali wore a sheer indigo chiffon dress while holding a LEGO 1966 Ford GT40 MKII Race Car. A girl doesn't need a better accessory than that, if you ask me. Later, she wore a candy-pink number with her hair styled in a bob and sported LEGO Magnolia Branches that matched the shade of her dress.

Dress: Stella McCartney, Barrette: Madison Seidman

The LEGO sets serve as an invitation for grown-ups to reconnect with their joyful side. As I mentioned before, a girl just wants to have fun, and what better way to do that than in her fashion element? On set, PAPER sat down with Yasmin and Jiali to chat about their personal style, what brings them joy these days, and which LEGO sets for adults they’d want for the holidays. Let’s not forget that the holidays are one of the most exciting times of the year to dress up and have a kiki with friends. That’s why this campaign feels particularly right on time, inspiring us to put together some killer looks. And why not accessorize with a LEGO model, just like the models in the shoot?

Dress: Batsheva

JIALI ZHAO Which LEGO Botanicals set would you want on your own table?

The Lucky Bamboo, because not only do I love the plant itself, but I also love how the pieces were designed in the build version. Who in your life brings out your joyful side?

My friends! Which LEGO set of the sets featured on the shoot would you want for the holidays?

The ones I loved most from the sets are the mushrooms. They're adorable. Which city has the best street style, and why?

I would say New York, because people don't seem to worry about any potential judgment and express themselves as they wish. Describe your style in three words.

Natural, unique, unconstrained. Where do you feel most inspired or moved to create?

I often find new inspiration within the movies I watch. I see film as a channel for expressing my own ideas: a way to step into the worlds and times of others, to explore and better understand them. How do you channel your inner creativity?

Whenever I have an idea, I write it down, and over time, I consolidate them. Which look from the shoot feels the most like your personal style?

The look where I had curly hair and wore a purple tulle skirt. I feel that’s the most "me," completely unconstrained. What's the most joyful thing you've made with your hands recently?

I actually put together a LEGO set, and besides joy, there was also a great sense of accomplishment. Which item in your closet has the best story?

A piece of jade that my mother gave me. I feel an extra sense of security whenever I wear it. When do you feel the most creative in your everyday life?

Each and every morning, because it's a new day with new possibilities.

Dress: Cold Storage NY, Hat: Binata Millinery

YASMIN WIJNALDUM Which LEGO Botanicals set would you want on your own table?

I feel like the only right answer to this question is the tulip bouquet. Not only are they one of my favorite flowers, but my Dutch ancestors would also be very upset if I said otherwise. Who in your life brings out your joyful side?

My friends. I truly don’t know what I would do without them. It’s not always easy obtaining friendships as an adult, especially when you’re constantly traveling the world. I try to spend as much time with them as I can, whatever that may look like. I am very lucky that my job allows me to explore lots of different cities, but it’s not always easy doing that alone. So sometimes I try to bring a friend along with me so that we get to share those experiences together. Which LEGO set of the sets featured on the shoot would you want for the holidays?

The dog. No further explanation. Describe your style in three words.

Effortless, young and duality. Where do you feel most inspired or moved to create?

When I'm at my farmhouse in the Netherlands. I feel really detached from the rest of the world over there. I honestly forget anyone else exists. It’s the place that makes me feel most at peace and free, and therefore most inspired to create. Which set from the shoot feels the most like your personal style?

I did just fly out of Paris, so it's safe to say that LEGO set is the most fitting right now. What's the most joyful thing you've made with your hands recently?

Believe it or not, the new LEGO PlayStation set. Not only am I a LEGO fan, but I am also a gamer. So when it came out (not even a week ago), I immediately bought it and spent my last two days off after Fashion Week building it. There’s something very therapeutic about building LEGO sets to me. There are so many distractions in this world, so for me, focusing on just one thing really calms me down. When do you feel most creative in your everyday life?

When I’m by myself in my bedroom at 2 a.m., when everyone else is asleep and it’s just me and my piano and no expectations. This story is a collaboration between PAPER and the LEGO Group .

Story: Ella Devi

Photography: Richie Shazam Styling: Liv Vitale

Hair Artist: Dylan Silver

Makeup Artist: Mollie Gloss

Nail Artist: Danny Tavarez Stylist Assistant: Hadley Susa

Hair Assistant: Maxine Rothstein

Hair Assistant: Anferny Giraldo

Makeup Assistant: Qiqi Ying Director of Photography: Tom Ford

AC: Noelle Aguilar

Lighting: Christopher Morel

Digital Technician: Kilkwang Yoshi Park

Sound Mixer: Mazal Kaykova

Set Designer: Kelsey Walsh

Production / Props: Emnet Simunyola

Toy Doctor: Mitch Okun

Photo Assistant: Brook Comegys Executive Producer: Sloan Abihaidar

Jr. Producer: Melina Brown

Location: Spring Studios

CREATIVE & EDITORIAL Head of Creative: Brian Calle

Editor-in-Chief: Jordan Bradfield

Fashion Director: Angelina Cantú

Editorial Director: Mickey Boardman

Digital Director: César Alvarez

Digital Director, PAPER Español: Ricardo Diaz

Social Editor: Alaska Riley

Jr. Creative Director: Peter Demas

Editorial Manager: Tamara Amhaz LEADERSHIP & PARTNERSHIPS President: Jason Ve

VP of Brand Partnerships: Jamie Granoff

Director, Brand Partnerships: Araceli Franco

Director, Brand Partnerships: Sabrina Phillips

Senior Creative Strategist: Aires Amor

Senior Creative Strategist: Jordyn Albritton PRODUCTION Chief Operation Officer: Erin Domash

Executive Producer: Aya Sloan

Jr. Producer: Melina Brown

Print Design: Composite Co.

Jr. Graphic Designer: Aviance Whitman

Jr. Graphic Designer: Gabe Walsh