It’s a crisp Saturday night in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, and PAPER is balancing a glass of champagne in one hand and a fish-shaped, caviar-smothered blini in the other, peering down at the Grand Prix racetrack as Formula 1 race cars zoom by.

Since touching down in Sin City on Thursday, the weekend’s been a rapid, adrenaline-laced blur, soundtracked by revving engines (and, at one spectacular apex, Kacey Musgraves).

The F1 festivities have already rewired my nervous system with multiple electric, dopamine-filled shots. That includes (but isn’t limited to) a driver experience where I was fitted into a Formula 1 car for a test drive (I only stalled out once, thank you very much). Then came off-roading in the desert, where a driver took a few fellow journalists and me over jumps and trackways. Next was a paddock tour, where I watched just how quickly a pit stop happens. And when I wasn’t getting a taste of extreme sports, I was, of course, watching them, sitting side stage at a bull-riding rodeo and squealing giddily as riders held on for dear life (thrilling, delightful, a little hair-raising). But now, I’m finally winding down, hosted by Red Bull as we watch its race teams take over the bougiest VIP situation I’ve ever witnessed: the Bellagio Fountain Club.

Multiple stories high and placed snugly between the casino’s towering fountains and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, this club has everything. There’s an omakase tasting experience downstairs (impeccable), a rooftop skate ramp (which skaters, BMX riders, and even the Blue Man Group took advantage of), a myriad of Michelin-starred chefs, DJs blasting everything from Beyoncé to Nirvana, and more bubbles than any one journalist could ever drink if she tried (allegedly).

In between laps, a quick perusal of the club reveals a guest list of reality stars like Love Island’s Jose “Pepe” Garcia, creators like hilarious former child actor Christina Kirkman, tech moguls, actors like Simu Liu and Sofia Vergara, the reigning influencer herself, Alix Earle, her sister Ashtin, Landon Barker, and even former PAPER cover star Alesso.