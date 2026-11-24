Bottle Pops & Pit Stops: PAPER Goes Behind the Scenes of F1's Fanciest Trackside Club
By Erica Campbell
Nov 24, 2026
It’s a crisp Saturday night in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, and PAPER is balancing a glass of champagne in one hand and a fish-shaped, caviar-smothered blini in the other, peering down at the Grand Prix racetrack as Formula 1 race cars zoom by.
Since touching down in Sin City on Thursday, the weekend’s been a rapid, adrenaline-laced blur, soundtracked by revving engines (and, at one spectacular apex, Kacey Musgraves).
The F1 festivities have already rewired my nervous system with multiple electric, dopamine-filled shots. That includes (but isn’t limited to) a driver experience where I was fitted into a Formula 1 car for a test drive (I only stalled out once, thank you very much). Then came off-roading in the desert, where a driver took a few fellow journalists and me over jumps and trackways. Next was a paddock tour, where I watched just how quickly a pit stop happens. And when I wasn’t getting a taste of extreme sports, I was, of course, watching them, sitting side stage at a bull-riding rodeo and squealing giddily as riders held on for dear life (thrilling, delightful, a little hair-raising). But now, I’m finally winding down, hosted by Red Bull as we watch its race teams take over the bougiest VIP situation I’ve ever witnessed: the Bellagio Fountain Club.
Multiple stories high and placed snugly between the casino’s towering fountains and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, this club has everything. There’s an omakase tasting experience downstairs (impeccable), a rooftop skate ramp (which skaters, BMX riders, and even the Blue Man Group took advantage of), a myriad of Michelin-starred chefs, DJs blasting everything from Beyoncé to Nirvana, and more bubbles than any one journalist could ever drink if she tried (allegedly).
In between laps, a quick perusal of the club reveals a guest list of reality stars like Love Island’s Jose “Pepe” Garcia, creators like hilarious former child actor Christina Kirkman, tech moguls, actors like Simu Liu and Sofia Vergara, the reigning influencer herself, Alix Earle, her sister Ashtin, Landon Barker, and even former PAPER cover star Alesso.
If racing itself and star-spotting take first and second place over the weekend, fashion also gets a spot on the podium. It’s perfect weather for dressing, and a sea of moto leather, faux-fur coats, thigh-high boots, and (of course) race jackets has taken over the desert’s favorite oasis. It’s the ideal place to glean some “fast” fashion advice. “Wear whatever the hell you want,” Kirkman tells PAPER while wearing race-inspired gloves, low-rise jeans, and a stunning leather trench coat. “Do what makes you feel like a sexy little bitch,” she continues, and we agree. Creator Kay Chung, chicly suited up for the final race, also shared her tips with PAPER: “If something doesn’t fit, get it tailored. What matters the most is that it matches your body, so anytime you get an outfit and you don’t like how it feels, get it tailored!”
Somewhere after (another) caviar run and right before the sky lights up with fireworks as Max Verstappen takes the win for Oracle Red Bull Racing, I reflect on the weekend and, more importantly, on how what started as a curiosity about F1 and why it magnetizes stars, celebs, fashion icons, and the chicest set has turned into full-blown fandom. Was it the secondhand adrenaline from watching car crashes, the 35 lead changes, the lack of sleep, or the rush of waking up to a new iconic Kim Kardashian fit every day? Was it the Mustang drifting and off-roading from the day before (again … delightful and a little nerve-racking)? Suddenly, my questions are getting more specific, and my eyes focus on the track or the indoor TV screens instead of the stars walking by. “You know … this is a sport I could really get behind!” I think out loud, not quite able to put my finger on why I’m so drawn in, before a fellow adrenaline-gazer responds with the clearest answer: “When you win a football game, they douse you with Gatorade,” she says, nodding. “But when you win F1, they pop bottles of champagne.”
Courtesy of Red Bull & Bellagio
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