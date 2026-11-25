Lalisa Manobal is looking for a book. Not a particular book. Just something that catches her eye, something that makes her stop, flip through a few pages, and think, Oh, I want to know more about this. It's a mid-October afternoon in Bangkok, and the 29-year-old Thai superstar, better known to the world as Lisa, answers my Zoom call while wandering through a bookstore. She's dressed down, off-camera, and seemingly in no rush. Somewhere between the shelves of books and stationery, she's trying to find something that speaks to her. "My book selection is pretty random," she tells me, laughing. "I'm just trying to find a book that really, really hits me." It's a wonderfully unremarkable way to spend an afternoon, particularly when you're one of the most recognizable women in the world. Lisa is in the midst of a remarkable year, one that has taken her from the recording studio to the Met Gala, the Coachella stage, and the sun-drenched beaches of The White Lotus. Her latest EP, Press Play, marks another chapter in a solo career that keeps expanding in unexpected directions. And with a historic six-night Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace underway, she's adding yet another first to an already formidable résumé. Her days are typically meticulously scheduled, her performances choreographed down to the smallest gesture, and her image beamed across billboards and screens worldwide. But on this particular Friday, she's back home in Thailand, following her curiosity down another aisle. Perhaps it's fitting. For someone whose career has been defined by extraordinary determination, Lisa seems uninterested in knowing exactly where she's headed. She's more concerned with whatever excites her in the moment. A new sound. A new challenge. A new story to tell. Or, on this particular afternoon, a book with a good title. And lately, the story she most wants to tell is her own.

When Lisa released her debut solo album, Alter Ego, in 2025, she presented the world with five distinct versions of herself. Roxi, the rock star; Kiki, the internet-savvy cool girl; and three other personas shaped the many moods and musical influences she wanted to explore. The album was a kaleidoscope of sounds and collaborators, featuring Rosalía, Doja Cat, RAYE, and Tyla. After years of performing as one-fourth of BLACKPINK, Lisa was stretching her creative muscles, testing the boundaries of what her music could be and who she could become. "With Alter Ego, it's more like I'm trying to find myself," she explains. With BLACKPINK on a break from group activities, she had an opportunity to try things she'd never done before, working with artists whose distinct musical identities inspired her to think about her own. "They have their own color," she says of her collaborators. "Very strong color, very strong personality, very strong music."

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But after all that experimentation, she found herself drawn to something familiar. "This EP, it's more like, okay, back to me, back to who I really am." That desire to reconnect with herself began, quite literally, with coming home.



Lisa was only 14 when she left Thailand for South Korea, trading the familiarity of home for the rigorous training system that would eventually make her a K-pop star. In the years that followed, her life became a blur of airports, rehearsal rooms, recording sessions, and sold-out arenas. Home was somewhere she visited between obligations, usually for a week or two at a time. There was never quite enough time to settle in, to fall back into the rhythms of ordinary life. Then came The White Lotus. Filming the HBO series' third season in Thailand gave Lisa something her schedule rarely allowed: time. Six or seven months of it, spent closer to her family and the place where she grew up. For the first time in years, she wasn't simply passing through. She could stay a while. "It was really great to reconnect with my roots," she says. "I got a lot of inspiration from it."

That inspiration became the foundation for Press Play, an EP that Lisa describes as both a return to her roots and a reintroduction to the world. Its lead single, "SaWaDiKa," takes its name from the Thai greeting for hello. Lisa has spent much of her career introducing herself to new audiences, first as a member of BLACKPINK and then as a solo star. But this introduction feels different. After years of exploring new sounds, identities, and possibilities, she's greeting the world in the language of home. "It's a fun concept to reintroduce myself and also introduce my culture to the world," she says, particularly to people who might not know where she comes from. Shot on the streets of Bangkok after dark, the music video captures the sights and sounds of the city, from neon-lit tuk-tuks winding through its backstreets to Muay Thai fighters decked out in embellished shorts. There are Chula kites, a sequined outfit inspired by traditional Thai khon dance costumes, and choreography that incorporates Thai gestures, including the palms-together wai greeting. It's playful, bold, and distinctly Lisa. Thai culture has long been woven into her solo work, from the ornate golden headdress she wore in the music video for her debut solo single, "Lalisa," to the imagery of "SaWaDiKa." But when I ask her about this recurring thread, she gently pushes back on the idea that she consciously sets out to do it. "It's not like [I] have to put my Thai culture into every single release," she says. "It's just me."

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Her heritage isn't a creative concept she puts on and takes off. It's part of the person making the music. And after spending so much of her life moving between cultures and countries, it's meaningful for an artist of her stature to choose to say hello in her own language. If Alter Ego explored the many people Lisa could be, Press Play brings those sides together. She describes the EP as a movie, with each song functioning as its own story within a larger creative world. On the swaggering "V12," she compares herself to a high-performance engine, a fitting metaphor for someone who loves fast cars. "Cut U Off" borrows the iconic whistle from Kill Bill, turning the satisfaction of cutting someone out of your life into a coolly delivered kiss-off. And "Tarantino" leans further into her love of cinema, weaving references to the director's films into a club-ready track. There are traces of early-2000s hip-hop, Thai flourishes, and plenty of music made for the dance floor. But unlike the deliberately varied personas of her debut, these songs feel like different expressions of the same person. "Every single song, they have their own story," she says. "And it's my story, actually."



That doesn't mean she's abandoned the thrill of experimentation. "Tarantino," her latest single, incorporates Thai lute instrumentation into its sleek pop production, a combination that reflects her interest in finding new ways to bring her influences together. "SaWaDiKa," meanwhile, was one of the first songs to emerge from the EP's recording sessions. She remembers hearing it and immediately feeling excited about where the project could go. It set the vibe for the rest of the session, and of all the songs on Press Play, it's the one she feels most attached to. "It's just so me," she says.

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For Lisa, music has never existed entirely apart from performance. Even in the recording studio, she imagines the stage and how a song might move, what it might look like, and how it might feel when she's standing in front of thousands of people. If she can't picture herself performing a track, she's unlikely to pursue it. "It has to make sense for me to perform this song on stage," she explains. With "SaWaDiKa," the ideas seemed endless. She immediately began imagining tuk-tuks, Muay Thai, and all the visual details that could transform the song into something audiences could experience as much as hear. Her music is inseparable from the worlds she builds around it. And those worlds are getting bigger. Lisa is currently in the middle of her six-show Las Vegas residency, Viva La Lisa, making her the first K-pop artist to headline a residency on the Strip. It's another historic first in a career already crowded with them, but when we speak in October, Lisa doesn't talk about it like someone preparing to conquer another milestone. Instead, she sounds like someone who has been handed the keys to an enormous theater and can't wait to see what she can do with it. "The most challenging coming up stuff right now is my residency," she admits. The stage is iconic, the expectations enormous, and the opportunity unlike anything she's attempted as a solo performer. Still, she seems more excited than intimidated. "I'm just so lucky and grateful to be able to have my own residency, even though it's just six shows," she says. "It's not like a whole year or anything, but I think it's a good start for me as a solo artist." As it turns out, Lisa has plenty planned. Viva La Lisa unfolds across five chapters, each exploring a different side of the woman at its center. The show opens with Lisa emerging from an enormous golden lotus, a flower long associated with rebirth and transformation, surrounded by a flourish of crimson feathers. Over the next 90 minutes, she slips between personas with the ease of someone who has spent much of her life onstage: a futuristic provocateur, a playful pop star, a dark angel. There are moments of extravagance and moments of intimacy, with Lisa finding ways to close the distance between herself and the thousands of fans who have come to see her. Drawing heavily on Press Play, she performs all six tracks from the EP before closing the evening with "SaWaDiKa." It's a show built around the many versions of Lisa, all of them hers to define.



But back in October, Lisa isn't quite ready to show her hand. When I ask whether there's a larger story connecting the performances, she pauses. She wants to tell me. That much is clear. But after years of navigating interviews and carefully guarded announcements, she knows better than to give everything away. "Can I say it?" she wonders aloud. She considers this for a moment, then decides some things are better left as surprises. "They're going to be surprised," she laughs.

Lisa has always been drawn to performance as a form of transformation. In 2023, she appeared at Crazy Horse in Paris, the famed cabaret known for its avant-garde dancers and theatrical sensuality. Now, in Las Vegas, she's bringing that same fascination with spectacle and showmanship to a stage that belongs entirely to her.



What excites her most about that freedom? The ability to create something without compromising her vision. "I get to do whatever I want to do without having to meet in the middle," she says. "It's just fun to do something that only I can do."

She searches for the right words before settling on an answer that, to her, needs no further explanation: "It's just super, super Lisa."

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Onstage, the freedom of performing exists alongside the discipline it demands. Every movement is rehearsed, every visual considered, and every second is shaped by hours of work. And yet, when Lisa talks about performing, she describes something that sounds almost instinctive. "I love to make people happy," she says. She loves seeing people dance, watching them enjoy themselves, feeling the energy of a crowd moving with her. But more than anything, she loves the way performing makes her feel.

"When I'm on stage, I feel the most myself," she says, pausing to make sure she's explained it correctly. "I just feel so me. No fear, no nothing. I'm just there, present with my fans." "I feel confident, free," she adds. "I don't really think about anything. I'm just doing whatever I love to do." Maybe that's what freedom looks like for Lisa. Not an absence of structure or responsibility, but the ability to lose herself in something she loves. To exist, even briefly, without worrying about what comes next or what anyone expects of her. It's a feeling she seems determined to protect. When I ask her what, if anything, she still feels she has to prove, Lisa doesn't hesitate to challenge the question. "I personally don't really like the word proving," she says. The more she thinks about it, the more the word bothers her. Proving something implies an audience waiting to be convinced, or a standard that must be met, a finish line that keeps moving further away. It introduces pressure into something she fundamentally wants to enjoy. "If you talk about proving, to prove, to prove, it's just making you more stressed," she explains. "It just makes everything not fun anymore." She prefers the word "challenge" instead. Challenges are exciting. They offer the possibility of discovery, of trying something new, of surprising herself. And unlike the pressure to prove something, they don't require her to measure her worth against someone else's expectations. "I love to challenge myself more than just prove to someone," she says. Pop stardom has become a numbers game in which first-week sales, streaming figures, chart positions, and broken records are celebrated and scrutinized with equal intensity. As they champion their favorite artists, fans track their commercial success like a competitive sport, turning every new release into another chance to claim a victory. Lisa knows that world intimately. But she seems to understand something that can get lost in the endless pursuit of bigger numbers and new milestones: When everything becomes about winning, it's easy to forget the joy of making music in the first place. "I'm not scared to fail," she says. "It's just like, this is me." She credits the people around her with creating an environment where she can explore those ideas freely. At LLOUD, the company she founded, and RCA, her record label, she says creative conversations often involve throwing out wild ideas without worrying about judgment. Sometimes she trusts her instincts immediately. Sometimes she needs her collaborators' perspectives. Either way, the process is still one of discovery. And for now, she's enjoying it. "Everything is just so fun to me," she says. That extends to her relationship with BLACKPINK, too. Over the past few years, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo have each pursued individual creative paths, building solo careers that reflect their distinct personalities and artistic interests. Watching the other members explore those sides of themselves has brought Lisa genuine happiness. "Every single song or project that they put out to the world, it's just so them," she says. "I'm just so happy for them."



The four still text one another to celebrate their achievements, even if their schedules make it difficult to spend time together. The other members haven't heard Press Play yet, but Lisa seems excited for them to experience this new chapter, just as she's enjoyed watching theirs unfold.







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As our conversation winds down, we turn toward the future. Lisa has accomplished so much already, and yet it still feels like she's only beginning to discover what comes next. Surely she must have some grand plan, some dream she's quietly working toward? Not really. "I don't really think about the future," she tells me. It's not that she lacks ambition. She simply doesn't see much point in getting too far ahead of herself. She doesn't know what opportunities might come her way or what she'll want to pursue when they do. For now, she prefers to focus on the next project, the next challenge, the next thing that makes her excited to get up and create. She doesn't spend much time looking backward, either. "You can't really change anything," she says of the past. "It's just more like, okay, so what can you do to make it better next time?" Has she always been this way, even as a young girl dreaming of becoming a performer? She laughs, admitting that she doesn't really remember what she imagined her future might look like. When she was 13, a fortune teller advised her family to change her name to Lalisa, meaning "one who is praised." She couldn't have predicted the life that would unfold under that name or how fitting it would eventually become. Every new opportunity seemed to arrive as another exciting surprise. When BLACKPINK was invited to perform at Coachella, for example, she remembers being thrilled by the possibility rather than thinking about what it might mean for her career. Maybe that's why the future doesn't seem to weigh so heavily on her now. She's already living a life she once couldn't have imagined. Why spend all her time trying to predict what comes next? Still, Lisa isn't entirely leaving the future to chance. The last book she read was about manifestation, a subject she's become so enthusiastic about that a few of her friends are reading it now, too. So, what is Lisa manifesting right now? "That everybody's gonna enjoy my residency, and it's just gonna be an iconic show," she says. By now, Lisa has abandoned her search for the perfect book. She's wandered over to a sticker display, happily distracted by something whimsical. Lisa has a Las Vegas residency to prepare for, an EP to release, and an entire world watching her next move. Right now, though, she's content to lose herself in the small pleasure of looking at cute things. For all the spectacle that surrounds Lisa, she seems more interested in following what excites her than worrying about where it might lead. She knows what she likes, what she wants to create, and what she's willing to work for. But there's also something spontaneous about how she moves through life, leaving room for the unexpected. And sometimes, the most exciting thing is whatever catches your eye next.

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Photographer: Quil Lemons

Story: Crystal Bell Stylist: Lisa Jarvis

Makeup Artist: Myungsun Lee

Hair Artist: Hyeyon Jang Production Designer: Daniel Horowitz

Photo Assistant: Sam Dole

Makeup Assistant: Gayeyon Yu

Hair Assistant: Eunwoo Park

Production Assistant: Katherine Kramer

Styling Assistants: Naiara Gomez, Annina Luomahaara, Hannah Krall, Chelsea Galembo