The Year of Statement Sunglasses

How can you tell a guy is a Geese fan? Not because he’ll tell you – these guys prefer to smirk and scowl in a corner, depending upon which pop girl is currently playing on the aux. No, you’ll know because he dresses like it.

The crusty ’90s renaissance of low-rise baggy pants and cool, somewhat fitted vintage T-shirts dominating Brooklyn bars and Hackney pubs is not exclusive to the Geese listener. But those bug-eye sunglasses, worn both on and off the stage by the Geese bandmates, once reminiscent of Spy Kids and waddling toddlers, have become an unmissable fixture of this summer’s festival season.

It’s not just the Geese Guys. This year, statement sunglasses have dominated street fashion. As with most things this side of the pandemic, the trend can be traced back to Charli xcx, who made her black wraparound rave shades a defining – perhaps the defining – feature of her party-girl look. Akin to the bug-eye look, this is an aesthetic that combines the retro with the ultramodern: it is as Amazon Next Day Delivery basic as it is bona fide avant-garde.

Sunglasses for summer? Groundbreaking. But it rained all day at this summer’s RALLY festival, and water droplets cascaded down the blacked-out lenses donned by London’s Cafe Kick scene. Similarly, bathroom queues in gay clubs across downtown New York look like Matrix-themed tribute nights. Sunglasses have stopped behaving like a reliable accessory and have instead become a core part of the outfit itself.

Beyond hot people on ketamine, it’s women who tuck their blow-dried hair into cashmere sweaters, via Olsen twin Instagram fan accounts; it’s thick acetate vibes on men who want to look like Jacob Elordi. (Or rather, men whose girlfriends want them to look like Jacob Elordi.) Girls in big ’70s sunglasses because they love Almost Famous; guys in black Ray-Ban Wayfarers because they think the conversation on Meta sunglasses is nuanced and, also, they ski in Europe, but they don’t really use Instagram, ha ha.