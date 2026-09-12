In a world that’s always moving at full speed, there’s something deliciously satisfying about creating at your own pace—no rush, no pressure, no rules. Just you, your imagination, and the joy of self-expression. And, on that note, what’s more exhilarating and exciting than the rush of NYFW?



There are plenty of things in life we can’t control. But, how you move through Fashion Week—how you play with color, how you build your looks—that’s entirely yours. And you might as well have fun with it. Through the years, the LEGO Group has encouraged children to explore their creativity, develop cognitive skills, and experience the satisfaction of building something themselves. But what happens when you grow up?

Puffer Jacket : Tom Ford ( Cloak Wardrobe ) Belt : OSCAR DE LA RENTA Skirt : Aknvas

Whether you’re into architecture, gardening, floral design, cars, or you’re simply a chic, fashionable contemporary adult (just like us—have you seen the images?), there’s a LEGO set for almost every taste. But, what they all have in common is the simple sense of joy that comes from sitting down and simply having fun, bringing something to life with your hands piece by piece — something that reflects and expresses YOU. Inspired by the energy of Fashion Week—the runway shows, vibrant colors, and all the rush and excitement surrounding it—PAPER teamed up with the LEGO Group for our latest editorial campaign, showcasing the Danish company’s 18+ sets, designed to give us adults a cheeky little creative project. Alongside supermodel Joan Smalls, we worked with emerging models Soap California and Danielle Mareka, bringing their fresh energy to a campaign that captures the exciting, colorful, creative spirit of the week. This is why we dare to call it Your Favorite Model’s Favorite Model.

Fashion Week is, ultimately, a sensory experience—where a distinctly modern overstimulation unfolds into a restless, mad-dash energy I’d best liken to—walk with me—a photoshoot set. You know the vibes: overcaffeinated production assistants in all black whispering into headsets with head-of-state urgency. Editors and producers attempt thoughtful notes while five people demand their attention. And, at the center of it all, models perform grace and perfection—or the harder feat, purposeful imperfection—while a call sheet’s worth of strangers stares them down. This is fashion baby! Inspired by the content and the fashion behind the campaign, I chose to build the Paris – City of Love set, with a whopping 958 pieces. Because what is more fashionable than Paris?

Look: Matières Fécales Shoes: Christian Louboutin Jewellery: Georg Jensen

Just like our models on set, I found it really exciting to put LEGO bricks together one by one and watch them come together to form something bigger. It offers a charming opportunity to have fun and create. In the same way our models went AWOL on set, too fixated on their favorite LEGO models to listen to any of the panicked PAs shouting for them, hours went by without me noticing. As I laid the final piece, I felt an immense sense of pride in my creation, which, as of this writing, remains on display in my apartment, where I intend it to stay for the foreseeable future—a monument to the unparalleled joy.



So, in a world that feels full-speed, your favorite models might have a trick up their sleeve: a way to drop in and channel that electric charge into the joy of creation and self-expression, right in the now.

Trench coat : Laquan smith (Albright Fashion Library) Shoes : Saint Laurent