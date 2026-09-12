Your Favorite Model’s Favorite Model
by Taylor Lomax
Sep 12, 2026
In a world that’s always moving at full speed, there’s something deliciously satisfying about creating at your own pace—no rush, no pressure, no rules. Just you, your imagination, and the joy of self-expression. And, on that note, what’s more exhilarating and exciting than the rush of NYFW?
There are plenty of things in life we can’t control. But, how you move through Fashion Week—how you play with color, how you build your looks—that’s entirely yours. And you might as well have fun with it.
Through the years, the LEGO Group has encouraged children to explore their creativity, develop cognitive skills, and experience the satisfaction of building something themselves. But what happens when you grow up?
Whether you’re into architecture, gardening, floral design, cars, or you’re simply a chic, fashionable contemporary adult (just like us—have you seen the images?), there’s a LEGO set for almost every taste. But, what they all have in common is the simple sense of joy that comes from sitting down and simply having fun, bringing something to life with your hands piece by piece — something that reflects and expresses YOU.
Inspired by the energy of Fashion Week—the runway shows, vibrant colors, and all the rush and excitement surrounding it—PAPER teamed up with the LEGO Group for our latest editorial campaign, showcasing the Danish company’s 18+ sets, designed to give us adults a cheeky little creative project. Alongside supermodel Joan Smalls, we worked with emerging models Soap California and Danielle Mareka, bringing their fresh energy to a campaign that captures the exciting, colorful, creative spirit of the week. This is why we dare to call it Your Favorite Model’s Favorite Model.
Fashion Week is, ultimately, a sensory experience—where a distinctly modern overstimulation unfolds into a restless, mad-dash energy I’d best liken to—walk with me—a photoshoot set.
You know the vibes: overcaffeinated production assistants in all black whispering into headsets with head-of-state urgency. Editors and producers attempt thoughtful notes while five people demand their attention. And, at the center of it all, models perform grace and perfection—or the harder feat, purposeful imperfection—while a call sheet’s worth of strangers stares them down. This is fashion baby!
Inspired by the content and the fashion behind the campaign, I chose to build the Paris – City of Love set, with a whopping 958 pieces. Because what is more fashionable than Paris?
Just like our models on set, I found it really exciting to put LEGO bricks together one by one and watch them come together to form something bigger. It offers a charming opportunity to have fun and create.
In the same way our models went AWOL on set, too fixated on their favorite LEGO models to listen to any of the panicked PAs shouting for them, hours went by without me noticing. As I laid the final piece, I felt an immense sense of pride in my creation, which, as of this writing, remains on display in my apartment, where I intend it to stay for the foreseeable future—a monument to the unparalleled joy.
So, in a world that feels full-speed, your favorite models might have a trick up their sleeve: a way to drop in and channel that electric charge into the joy of creation and self-expression, right in the now.
An accessory for life—think Fashion Week—a display-at-home piece, a thoughtful gift, or simply a little treat for yourself, the LEGO Group reminds us that there’s so much joy in being creative and letting the imagination wander into a playful place—and that, as adults, sometimes the best way to feel excited is through the little things.
In other words, to borrow already–outdated internet parlance—kinda chic to spend an afternoon with a LEGO set rather than your phone, no?
This story is a collaboration between PAPER and the LEGO Group.
Chief Creative Officer: Brian Calle
President: Jason Ve
Executive Creative Director: Jordan Bradfield
VP Brand Partnerships: Jamie Granoff
Digital Director: César Alvarez
Fashion Director: Angelina Cantú
Executive Producer: Aya Sloan
Senior Creative Strategist: Aires Amor
Senior Creative Strategist: Jordyn Albritton
Jr. Producer: Melina Brown
Photography by: Jonas Huckstorf
Director of Photography: Jeremy Herron
Story by: Taylor Lomax
For Joan
Styling: Abisoye Odugbesan
Makeup Artist: Ngozi Esther Edeme
Hair Artist: Aminata Kamara
Nail Artist: Dawn Sterling
Set Designer: Allegra Peyton
Stylist Assistant: Alana Newton
Lighting Director: Mia Dawson
2nd Assistant: Conor Egan
Digital Technician: Terry Broadbent
Background Talent: Bernice Mulenga
For Soap & Danielle
Styling: Arut Arustamyan
Hair Artist: Dylan Silver
Nail Artist: Danny Tavarez
Set Designer: Allegra Peyton
Assistant Set Designer: Kaleb Clifford
Stylist Assistant: Max Reid
Hairstylist Assistant: Ryn Major
Production Support: Emnet Simunyola
1st Assistant: Alex Kalb
2nd Assistant: Thomas Chimeny
Digital Technician: Kylie Coutts
Sound Mixer: Mazal Kaykova
Background talent: Teak Hodge
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