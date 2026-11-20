The Parasocial Appeal of Microinfluencers
Story by Cassidy Sollazzo
Nov 20, 2026
A friend of mine and I were talking about a Brooklyn-based microinfluencer who's become a kind of celebrity within our friend group. She makes your typical outfit videos and beauty product reviews, but her personality is fresh and inviting; she doesn’t speak with the typical Influencer Cadence, and since we basically live in the same neighborhood, a lot of her recs are actually useful (I’ve been to her go-to nail salon three times).
A few minutes into our conversation, my friend mentioned that she and our favorite microinfluencer have DMed on Instagram. She immediately downplayed their relationship (“I just reply to her stories and sometimes she answers me”), but then she pulled up their messages and started scrolling.
A minute later, she was still scrolling. Her messages with our microinfluencer go back over two years.
It started with questions about an outfit or asking her to drop a link to a product. Soon, though, it turned into exchanging restaurant recommendations and back-and-forths about what to do with a wedding look our microinfluencer never got around to wearing (“Hem, wear, then sell/rent!,” “You’re a genius”). They’ve even traded passing weekend updates, swapping plans and talking about how tired-but-busy they both were.
They talk roughly once a month. That’s more frequently than my friend talks to some of her extended family. But our favorite microinfluencer isn't necessarily her friend. Right? They’ve never met in real life, and our microinfluencer doesn’t know that much about my friend’s life outside of their DMs. But on our side of things, our microinfluencer is a steady, recognizable person in my friend’s phone who pops up in her messages but also on her feed, daily. Their whole relationship had me circling one central question: What kind of attachment develops when a microinfluencer feels more accessible than a celebrity but remains something other than a friend?
Microinfluencers, broadly, are creators with roughly 10,000 to 50,000 followers who occupy what Bloomberg refers to as the “middle class” of the creator economy. Their economic and marketing benefit has been covered extensively: brands love them, not just for their cheaper fees, but for their higher engagement rates and tighter communities. Microinfluencers, especially those of a specific niche, are more likely to foster two-way interactions, like the occasional DMs.
So the cultivated communities and higher engagement rates that make microinfluencers so economically valuable are built on messages like the exchanges my friend has with our microinfluencer. That unusual connection, the pseudo-friendships, is still wrapped up in the creator economy. These lower-stakes creators, who may not be household names, are still a steady, consistent part of one’s social media diet. And they breed a parasociality that feels a little different from, for example, me thinking Clairo and I would hit it off if we ever ended up in the same room. It feels more attainable, or based in something that isn’t just wishful thinking.
Social media itself fosters parasocial relationships, whether or not either party is a proper influencer or celebrity. Much like the “campus celebrities” some friend groups have in college, there can be “personal celebrities” in online spaces. Most often, these are people I know offline, who I’ve followed since the invention of Instagram, who I love to see pop up on my feed out of sheer curiosity alone. I feel like I know everything going on in their lives, even if we haven’t spoken directly in years. It is a pseudo-fame within a contained community (or within a single person’s online universe), and on social media, that community is personal to you and your friends’ feeds. That random guy one of us had a class with in college eight years ago is unknown to most, but to us, he’s Justin Bieber.
On Instagram, specifically, the inherent mix of IRL connections and online-only mutuals (its Facebook x TikTok kind of hybridity) makes everyone, even those who aren’t trying to be, microinfluencers in others’ lives. My own personal celebrities influence me just as much as my microinfluencer’s sponsored content, because everything is on my feed. Instagram itself has continued to collapse the feed in on itself, weaving algorithm-suggested content between ads and those you follow and blending everything into one endless scroll of suggestion.
Microinfluencers operate in a similar containment. I get mostly blank stares when I name-drop our favorite microinfluencer to someone in real life, but in the walls of my group chat, we knew where and when she was on her bachelorette (and that her period bled through her white airport fit); we’d been to the restaurant where she had her engagement party. Her significance in our lives has become determined by how consistently she appears on our individual feeds, not by her wider cultural reach.
Even though our favorite microinfluencer still goes on brand trips and posts sponsored content, there’s an overall down-to-earth-ness about her that keeps her relatable, which is the basis of our connection with her. Most of her friends are offline—she often pokes fun at the idea of being an influencer at all—and she mixes her sponsored content with meme-y spam posts that show off her sense of humor. She doesn’t feel out of reach, and there’s influence in the fact that at least some of her life is recognizable to us. She’s aspirational, but not too much so. Mostly, the aspiration is simply to be her friend.
And yet, I’m left wondering whether her approachability comes from her actual circumstances, or from the way she presents them. Her DM-based relationship with my friend can sometimes feel closer to a situationship than a friendship. Does she feel approachable because we can see ourselves in her, but only up to a point, since we’re always the ones reaching out? The messages inadvertently become a way for someone like me, who doesn’t communicate with our favorite microinfluencer directly, to get a closer look at who she is when she’s not curating for a feed.
But it’s still curating something. The same intimacy that comforts followers also makes them more receptive to recommendations and product endorsements. Individual conversations build trust, making advertising feel less like advertising. Can emotional closeness be separated from commercial influence when the creator’s livelihood depends on that closeness? Even if their authenticity is real, it also has measurable business value. The creator economy inherently monetizes the follower/microinfluencer relationship even if the microinfluencer tries their best not to manufacture it. Online spaces are parasocial by design, but only some of us make money off that parasociality.
Last month, our favorite microinfluencer got married. A few weeks before the weeding, a post from a meme page came up on my feed that read: “are any of you having a wedding or party sometime soon? can i come?” I immediately tagged our microinfluencer in the comments. It only felt natural, seeing as her wedding day had been burning a hole in my group chat’s calendar ever since her engagement.
Within an hour, she replied: “come through.”
Over the wedding weekend, screenshots flooded my group chat; we all frantically unpacked every possible aspect of her rehearsal dinner, ceremony, and reception, gushing over her outfit changes, her hair and makeup, the venue’s gothic royalty, her feminine-but-reserved floral choices, the crisp and bright color schemes. There was an endless stream of Instagram stories for us to parse through, from welcome dinner to “I Do” to nightcap. So in a way, I did “come through” after all.
Story by Cassidy Sollazzo
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