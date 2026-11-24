People have the idea that covering fashion weeks around the world is like an incredibly glamorous season of Sex and the City, featuring it-bags, super model soirées and all the over-stuffed gift bags you can carry. The reality, while glamorous, is a lot more grueling than you’d think, involving jet lag, frantic schlepping and late nights of e-mail catch up and show write-ups after a long day of appointments and shows. The stressed-filled realities of this fashion pilgrimage makes it even more critical to have a fabulous hotel to stay in while visiting the fashion capitals: New York, London, Milan and Paris. Luckily this past fashion month, PAPER's intrepid team of fashion addicts had the pleasure of staying at some truly delightful hotels.

Moxy Times Square

Fashion month starts in New York City and even though PAPER is based in New York, we have team members on the West Coast who travel to the Big Apple for shows and events. This time around , they were lucky enough to be headquartered at the Moxy Times Square. During Fashion Week, location is everything, and Moxy Times Square puts guests right in the middle of it all - set at Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, in the heart of the Garment District, with multiple subway lines nearby for easy access to events across the city. Part of the magic of NYFW is experiencing the city in between the shows. At Moxy Times Square, mornings can start with an americano at Bar Moxy on the second floor, followed by a day of chasing presentations, with the convenience of popping back to the hotel to recharge: the rooms feel like a welcoming and practical place to plan your next outfit and regroup before stepping back out into the city. And at night, even when you find yourself walking back to the hotel at 1AM, the city is still buzzing around you. The same energy carries into the lobby of the hotel as well, where the fashion crowd is still hanging out, reliving their stories from the day.

citizenM Tower of London

From New York City we took an overnight flight to London. The British capital is our favorite spot for spotting new design talent, as well as catching up with some favorite iconic brands like Burberry, Simone Rocha and Mulberry. We stayed at the Citizen M Tower of London, known for its huge beds, its fabulous views of some of London’s most famous architectural landmarks and the cocktails at CloudM, its rooftop bar. The early mornings and late nights of fashion week often mean meals get skipped so luckily we had Canteen M, a 24/7 bar-restaurant which meant a snack or beverage could be had at any time.

AC Hotel Milano

While London is known for its young designers, Italians would argue that Milan is the world’s true fashion capital and with brands like Valentino, Gucci, Armani and Versace it’s tough to argue with that. Milan is a large bustling metropolis that can be hard to get around. The AC Hotel Milano is a modern 17 story high-rise is in the central neighborhood near Porta Garibaldi Station, Piazze Gae Aulenti and Corso Como (conveniently located near one of the world’s greatest fashion boutiques, 10 Corso Como). The building is from the 1960s and was occupied by the Italian postal service before being converted into an hotel. The modern, uncluttered design features in rooms bathtubs for a nice, relaxing soak after a hard-day of shows, as well as a 24 hour-fitness center. There’s nothing like cardio for fighting jet lag! Our favorite design touch is the stunning glass stairway. We are visual people, after all. We had a room with an espresso machine which certainly helped us wake up in the morning.

citizenM Paris Champs-Élysées

Our final stop on the fashion schedule is the stunningly beautiful Paris, France. Straight from a beautiful stay in Milan, we landed on the Champs Elysees at the citizenM Paris hotel. The property featured a beautiful outdoor terrace, perfect for morning coffee before a busy day and talk about a perfect location. Located on the most famous avenue in Paris, we were just walking distance from all of the hot spots.



Even thought fashion month ended 6 or 7 weeks ago, we’re already planning for the next round of shows in January and February 2027. Luckily we know the places to stay that will keep us rested and happy.