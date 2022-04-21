Pride is a little less than a month and half away, which means it's about time to plan ahead for all the various parades and parties set to take place, including the highly anticipated return of New York City nightlife legend Ladyfag's LadyLand.

The LGBTQ+ festival is set to return to Brooklyn Mirage this June with headliners Tinashe and Honey Dijon. Expanding to three stages this year, LadyLand's 2022 lineup also includes experimental pop diva Sevdaliza, British baddie for the night Shygirl, industrial synth-pop artist TR/ST, PC Music's Namasenda, nonbinary producer Planningtorock, Ariel Zetina, Club Eat, Goth Jafar and more, plus stunts by none other than the distinguished Drag Race alum Vanessa Vanjie.

The flagship festival has grown over the years to be one of thee marquee events of NYC Pride, attracting notable names such as Christina Aguilera, Mykki Blanco, Caroline Polachek, SOPHIE and Kim Petras. Having been likened to the queer Coachella, LadyLand has established itself as one of the can't-miss parties of an already party packed month, bridging the gap between major artists, beloved LGBTQ+ icons and more underground acts that form the backbone of NYC's vibrant nightlife scene.

Tickets for this year's LadyLand are currently on sale and expected to sell out, so don't drag your feet. Check out the full LadyLand lineup, below, and stay tuned for more artist announcements as Pride draws closer.