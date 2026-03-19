May Hong Takes PAPER to the 2026 Oscars
This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. This week, we go to the Oscars with May Hong, one of the stars of the breakout sensation KPop Demon Hunters.
Photo: Alec Preister
"we started at 8am, i am not a morning person. but also, not my first time getting a haircut still half asleep. michael forrey gave me the best fresh fringe. i’m also probably placing the erewhon order here. when in LA, duh. i’m such a sucker for this stuff, actually. i got the blue one as per usual."
Photo: Alec Preister
"my makeup artist grace ahn gave me a light gray smoky eye and muted lip. i don’t wear a ton of makeup regularly and when i do, it’s barely there, so i really need someone to pump it up for events. grace always just knows exactly what to do."
Photo: Tyler Nevitt
"trying on my afters look before getting into the oscars look. my magical stylist taylor okata found both dresses, both archive cavalli. my friend jane jones lent me a sickening amount of diamonds. here we are admiring them, playing with them, cracking up about their absurdity and beauty. because they don’t have settings and are just pierced and linked, they basically have the effect of anime sparkles."
Photo: Alec Preister
"my look for the oscars. taylor found this archive cavalli dress from a 2005 collection that was specifically designed with the oscars and awards ceremonies in mind. when taylor asked me if there was anything i had in mind for my looks, i told him i was feeling attracted to classic hollywood glam. that i had been thinking about how sick it would be if i was in (or wrote) a western for myself. nothing more american than that. also i just want to be paid to ride a horse."
Photo: Tyler Nevitt, Alec Preister
"the last couple months of awards season, i’ve been having a lot of feelings about glam and styling. because i used to model, i think of it as part of the job that’s non-negotiable and not in my control. but now that it’s about me feeling good, it feels elective, and therefore… a bit fussy? i’ve styled myself and done my own glam at various capacities the past few months because i either just wanted to be alone or didn’t want to make it “a whole thing,” if you know what i mean. but now, i feel really happy and taken care of. it’s hard to find people that really get it and also match your energy. i had such a lovely time with everyone all day and i genuinely felt hot-n-ready. like a little caesar’s pizza. anyway, i wanted my look to show that i belong on the carpet, too. that we all belong here."
Photo: Alec Preister
"last but not least, nails by eri ishizu. sad these can’t be permanently fused to my fingers forever."
Photo: May Hong
"we met up at arden’s to head over to the carpet together. we had to get there by noon. you read that right, NOON. what??? LA is crazy. nothing starts in new york until 11pm."
Photo: May Hong
"i got in trouble for taking photos here, oops."
Photo: Alec Preister
"i’m ready to sleep for 72 hours now."
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