Photo: Tyler Nevitt, Alec Preister

"the last couple months of awards season, i’ve been having a lot of feelings about glam and styling. because i used to model, i think of it as part of the job that’s non-negotiable and not in my control. but now that it’s about me feeling good, it feels elective, and therefore… a bit fussy? i’ve styled myself and done my own glam at various capacities the past few months because i either just wanted to be alone or didn’t want to make it “a whole thing,” if you know what i mean. but now, i feel really happy and taken care of. it’s hard to find people that really get it and also match your energy. i had such a lovely time with everyone all day and i genuinely felt hot-n-ready. like a little caesar’s pizza. anyway, i wanted my look to show that i belong on the carpet, too. that we all belong here."