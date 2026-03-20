LACOSTE Lands on Miami Beach

On Wednesday night, CLUB LACOSTE MIAMI landed at the Miami Open at The Miami Beach EDITION to kick off their two-week activation.

CLUB LACOSTE MIAMI brought tennis to Miami Beach with a full beach takeover. A dark-green tennis court served as the centerpiece, framed by white sand and the Atlantic. CLUB LACOSTE MIAMI beach huts lined the court alongside classic games for guests to enjoy.

The launch pulled Lacoste brand ambassadors Venus Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Arthur Fils, Ugo Humbert, Arthur Cazaux, and Eva Lys, plus Ollie Muhl and Caleb McLaughlin, who enjoyed beach party vibes with friendly tennis on the sand, light bites, and a signature cocktail.

With two weeks of tennis ahead, this was the perfect way for Lacoste to prepare us all for the Miami Open. For more on our favorite Lacoste Ambassadors and their Miami Open approach, plus their take on how to serve real Miami style, read our exclusive interviews with our PAPER Tennis correspondent Olivia Elliott below.

VENUS WILLAMS If you had to pick one person's serve and one person's wardrobe, what would it be? Okay. Serve. Pete Sampras, Jesus Christ. I love Pete. It never ends, like his game's in insane. Who[‘s closet] would I wear? Renee Lacoste. Can you imagine? A woman wearing his clothes? It would be amazing. The slay, the slacks, it would be amazing. As a notable champion in your life and many, many times over of the Miami Open, what is your favorite match here? Oh my gosh. I think the first time I won I was like 17. I was a baby. It was my biggest title at the time. But I have to say, once I won a final where I faced like seven match points. So that was insane. So just in general, anything that happened here, especially that I got to win, that was fun.

DANIIL MEDVEDEV If you had a player that you could choose that has the fashion that you love the most, who would it be? I know that everyone, everyone will pick Grigor [Dimitrov, the Lacoste Ambassador]. That's why I'm like I want to be a bit different and maybe try to choose someone else. Even if Grigor is super super cool and super good about fashion, let me go with Arthur Fils. What is your favorite thing about the Miami Open? I would say my favorite thing about the Miami Open for me is Miami as a city. It's super cool. I mean, we as tennis players, we don't have much time to visit the city itself. We just go to the restaurant and stuff like this and there's a bunch in Miami. If you have an evening match, you can come in the morning to the beach and enjoy yourself. Maybe go for a morning run. Yeah, Miami is cool as a city.

What is the most Miami thing you've done since you've been here? Because I came yesterday, I didn't do absolutely anything… I think there are two ways to see it: Either a party, which we don't do too much as tennis players. Yes, we can sometimes, but not too much. Or a beach run and I think a run on the beach. David Guetta had this song where he has a clip, that was the time I watched video clips for music, and in it he's running in Miami Beach. So, so cool. All right. What is your preferred match? Daytime or night time? Nighttime. because I'm not someone who gets too nervous before matches. Actually, even if I get nervous, it's more like 1 hour before the match. So, if it's in the morning, I'm not a morning person. When I wake up, I'm already a bit kind of nervous. The matches, am I on time? Did I do everything right? Did I prepare right? When I play at night, I spend a great morning doing things I love and then I get to the courts whenever I want, kind of chill, easy.

EVA LYS What is your favorite thing about the Miami Open? he people. The people are fun. You always have a good time, doesn't matter where you go, on site, people bring the good vibes in. And I love the Hard Rock Stadium. I feel like it's a different environment. You know, I like it because tennis usually stays the same. The court stays the same. So when the environment is actually different, it’s fun, I do enjoy being there. And obviously the weather. I know we don't have it today, but I do like the little sunshine. Give me a rundown of your outfit. What is the inspiration? It looks absolutely stunning on you. I think the biggest it-piece is the bag, inspired by a tennis skirt, for tennis use only, so I need to bring a little tennis flare to a little party. A very sandy look. Reminds me of Roland Garros which I'm going to be playing soon…A little cheeky, I like an oversize blazer, everything is Lacoste, down to the jewelry… It looks great. It feels great. Head to toe. All Lacoste. Who do you think is the most fashionable, that you think “Wow. I love that style.” That's a good one. I feel like Dimitrov is doing a good job. He's always stylish, his outfit today is also great, Lacoste.

GRIGOR DIMITROV Explain your look head to toe. I want to hear it. Why did you choose this look today? You know, my tendencies everywhere in Miami is to bring that sort of the Miami Vice vibe. So, last year I had a white, very like white, sort of suit, and I wanted something in the same vibe, but like the weather was kind of moody and everything. So, I just decided to go with something a bit more subtle, a bit more soft, a little bit more smooth. And I chose these colors, kind of matching with the beach. It's amazing. Did you choose this or did Lacoste choose this for you? Both. It was teamwork. What's the most Miami thing you've done so far? I know you were trying to have a boat day, but I know that hasn't happened. Yeah. Rumor has it Grigor’s been trying to get involved, but he's not had the privilege yet. I honestly have been so caught up, this year has been a little bit busier than than ever, but I'm uh I'm good, honestly. Like I, I've done so many things in Miami the previous years. So like now I'm just really focusing on what I have to do, prepare. The weather's been playing a bit of a game with us, so we just have to be ready to compete.

If you could pick one player's wardrobe, who would it be? Who is the best dressed on the tour? I mean, I'm right here, so I don't need to. Why did I have a feeling you were gonna choose yourself? Yeah, it's a clear choice.