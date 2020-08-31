The VMAs have fed us some of Lady Gaga's most memorable (and infamous) looks of all time, from her Jean Paul Gaultier neck brace corset look to the much-maligned meat dress in 2010. So it came as no surprise that she would wipe the floor when it came to her fashion for this year's (pre-recorded) edition, serving up winning outfits after winning outfits throughout the night.

It started with her "red carpet" entrance: a silver metallic look from New York-based brand AREA complete with sky-high platforms and a see-through helmet — a nod to the MTV moon man trophy. She then changed into four different looks to accept each of her awards, including a Valentino haute couture sequined bodysuit and feathered coat, a multicolored Iris van Herpen minidress, and a green Christopher John Rogers ball skirt and matching blouse from its Fall 2020 collection.

Gaga accepted MTV's first-ever Tricon Award in her final look of the night: a liquid chrome ruffled winged train coat from Project Runway alum Candice Cuoco. "THANK YOU @ladygaga for letting me have a small piece in sharing this HUGE moment with you guys," Cuoco wrote. "Gaga changed my life. She made me believe when I felt like I had no business believing I would make it in this fashion industry."

Similarly, Christopher John Rogers expressed his gratitude after seeing Gaga sport his design. "I'm speechless," he wrote. "One of the women who've singlehandedly inspired me the most and allowed me to dream about what fashion could be, and what fashion can do, is wearing something my team and I dreamed up just a few months ago in a fashion-week fury."

This being a socially distant affair, Gaga paired each of her looks with an avant-garde face covering such as the pink mask from Cecilio Castrillo (he designed some custom looks for her Chromatica album cover) and a couture metallic mesh mask from MaisonMet. In between accepting her awards, Gaga donned a series of custom latex numbers from Vex Clothing, Deadly Fetish and BCALLA.

While the VMAs red carpet may have been underwhelming to most, Gaga's high wattage looks provided some much needed fashion relief after months of barely any celebrity style moments to fawn over. Thanks to her styling team of Nicola Formichetti and Marta del Rio, makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, we can be sure Gaga's year in fashion is not quite done yet.