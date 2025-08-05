Mother Monster? That's Queen Mother Monster to the rest of us.

Lady Gaga has sprinted to the forefront of the upcoming MTV VMAs with 12 nominations. They come in the wake of her critically and commercially lauded Mayhem, seen by fans and critics as a return to form after an experimental series of detours across Artpop, Joanne, and Chromatica.

MTV announced the nominations Tuesday, August 5, with Bruno Mars trailing behind Gaga with 11 nominations and Kendrick Lamar not far behind at 10. Other nominees are Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Rosé and more. Even Tate McRae and Gracie Abrams made it on the list.

The ceremony will take place on September 7 at the USB Arena in New York City. Fans can also watch it live on CBS and MTV, with streaming available on Paramount+. See the full list of nominees below: