Diet Coke is leaning into the notorious, supermodel favorite "cigarettes and Coke diet" with its newly announced creative director, Kate Moss. Moss, who's heavily associated with the backstage Diet Coke craze of the early 2000s, is a perfect fit.

Moss will fill the 10-year role vacancy, previously held by her close friend Marc Jacobs, marking another legendary link between the iconic soft drink and the fashion world. Jacobs, who held the role for the brand’s 30th anniversary year, designed a limited edition run of bottles and cans, following the footsteps of fashion giants Karl Lagerfeld and Jean Paul Gaultier, Jonathan Anderson, Matthew Williams and Roberto Cavalli.

If Jacobs’ redesign sought to “capture the rise of female empowerment through the Eighties, Nighties and Noughties,” we can only imagine what Moss has in store — as the poster child for all things nineties and naughties. Could this mean we really are back in the early aughts where waifish waists and sharp v-lines were the hallmarks of cultural capital? Please say sike.

Moss’ "Love What You Love” Diet Coke campaign seems to take a different direction, aiming to make a splash in the longstanding history between the fashion world and the sugar-free drink, highlighting bubbly people who embrace positivity.

Speaking about her new role, Moss said “I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family. I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion. The ‘Love What You Love’ campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams. As creative director, I’m looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th birthday in style.”

To celebrate their birthday, Diet Coke is also “kick-starting with an official London Fashion week partnership and brand experience, which gave fans the chance to reclaim their break,” said Michael Willeke, integrated experience director of Europe for the Coca-Cola Company.

“This summer, we will continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers,” said Willeke, “and with Kate at the helm, inspire everyone to adopt a ‘Love What You Love’ attitude,” he added.

This summer we will be loving what we love, which just so happens to be a cold, refreshing can of Diet Coke.