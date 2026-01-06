Staying Up All Night For NYE With Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez was a busy woman in 2025. Between a run of press for her critically acclaimed role in Kiss of the Spider Woman and a sold out residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, it's a wonder she managed to stay on her feet long enough to party into the New Year with friends, family, collaborators and PAPER.

The pop songstress got loud at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on New Years Eve in the run-up to the ball drop for 2026, dancing through lavish and energetic sets choreographed by the talented supervising choreographer Kiehl Tutin. Billboard described the experience of Up All Night Live quite succinctly in a review, simply stating that Lopez "left it all on the floor of one of the city’s most important stages." Later, while similar celebrations around the world spun "Waiting for Tonight" as the fireworks were lit, Lopez and company popped upstairs at Stanton Social for an exclusive afters in partnership with PAPER and MEBO, from 1am to 4am. Friends and family congregated on the dance floor to celebrate our favorite diva's phenomenal success in sin city, marking the almost 10 year anniversary of her first residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, just across the strip.

Despite the surge of energy that comes with sweating in front of thousands of screaming fans, Lopez looked like she'd just hopped up out the glam chair as her compatriots swarmed her entrance into Stanton Social. Dancers and collaborators on Up All Night Live in particular huddled around her for a group cheer, while fans and family eagerly snapped pictures of the moment. As the New Year rang in, confetti like snow rained down on the crowd, with glittery gold hats and festive black ensembles peppering shots of the party. Notable faces in the crowd included Tiffany Haddish, Jo Kay, Evan Louie, Carmen Carrera, Jonathan Cheban, Pierson Fodé, Zach Sang and even Ja Rule.

Our sources from inside the function stressed, when catching up on the glamorous affair, that everyone, including JLo, no less — danced the night away. They were, quite literally, up all night! Check out more photos from the bash below.