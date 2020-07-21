Whether it be a stick-and-poke tattoo or a DIY bang trim, quarantine has got everyone experimenting with their looks. And while opting to grow facial hair has been a pretty popular option, when you're Harry Styles, no serious aesthetic decision comes without some level of scrutiny.

Related | Please Enjoy Harry Styles Wearing Nothing But Fishnets

Over the weekend, fan photos of the star in Italy surfaced online. That said, the polarizing presence of his distinctly '70s-style mustache has since sparked a fierce internet debate, with some fans even going so far as imploring him to "get rid of it please for the greater good of humanity."

Harry via villamanodori IG. pic.twitter.com/ehUfV9Fm5b — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 18, 2020

if anyone meets harry please god tell him we love the mustache and to never get rid of it please for the greater good of humanity — sophia (@ultrvioIent) July 19, 2020



Granted, the mustache hate wasn't an uncommon sentiment with many tweets surfacing about starting a "petition for harry styles to shave his mustache." Meanwhile, others opted to make "daddy issues" jokes or lovingly comparing him to other well-known mustachioed men, including Mario and Joe Exotic.

petition for harry styles to SHAVE HIS MUSTACHE pic.twitter.com/mbdrOdyrt2 — ei ツ (@littlefairyay) July 18, 2020

if you think harry styles mustache is his superior look you got daddy issues🙈 — 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡☁️ (@snflwrstyIes) July 17, 2020

he looks like joe exotic 🌀👄🌀 — ceci 🇦🇷 (@lipstckcampaign) July 18, 2020

For the most part though, it seems as if fans have been pretty supportive, writing things like, "Can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache" and defending by imploring others to keep the negativity to themselves.

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020

If you dont like harry style's mustache, keep that shit to yourself. Its embarrassing — 🌱جهن_نم🌱 (@CanyonMoonfall) July 19, 2020

Either way, we hope he's enjoying his new facial hair. In the meantime though, see what else the internet is saying about the look, below.

Put your mask on Mr. 70s Uncle — valentin (@ok_bozo) July 18, 2020

BRUH THE LITTLE DETAILS I WAS LOOKING FOR ON HARRY STYLES JANSKSNDNDKDN I HATE MYSELF.. no polish on his nails, the giant a*s stain on his shoes and the mismatch laces, his gorgeous locks, and the mustache... perfection and then the mf outfit tooooo pic.twitter.com/HM3zYMkFK2 — ꧁Ask me if I give a motherfuck ?!!꧂ᴛᴘᴡᴋ (@imnobody0_0_) July 17, 2020

I just believe in harry styles' mustache supremacy. pic.twitter.com/JHqcx8NqqS — Cony 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥²⁸ (@adoreyoularryyy) July 17, 2020