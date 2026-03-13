Luna Blaise Brings Paris to LA with Maje
Story by Andie KirbyMar 13, 2026
Maje’s White Edit from their Spring/Summer 26 collection, is the herald of what’s sure to be an unforgettable summer. The whites and creams of the sheer, backless dresses and effortlessly flowing skirts will soon fill all of LA’s buzziest dining rooms and dance floors. Plus, wherever an it-girl can pass the time drinking spritzes, catching golden hour, or even better, both, exuding the signature savoir faire of the brand.
The collection originated in Paris, but each dress found its home at the heart of the City of Angels: the Silver Lake Pool and Inn, the embodiment of the neighborhood itself. Luna Blaise, with her dark waves and pensive pout, lounges poolside at the hotel wearing exclusively Maje's White Edit, showcasing the French brand's ties to Hollywood. You'd almost think they shot it in France—Nice, maybe, or Saint-Tropez.
Blaise is a white-hot rising star in her own right. Known sartorially and online for her ethereal Instagram candids, she also starred in one of the highest-grossing films of 2025: Jurassic World Rebirth. A seasoned actress, she’s also known for NBC’s Manifest and the ABC sitcom Fresh of the Boat. As if the resumé could fit any more, PAPER readers might also know her best as the love interest in Jacob Sartorius’ iconic “Sweatshirt” music video.
Looks from the White Edit start with Blaise, but will quickly be adopted by everyone yearning for summer sunlight. The Maje Atelier built this capsule within their signature, refined approach to neutral colors and timeless, wearable silhouettes creating uniforms perfect for poolside days turned unpredictable, unforgettable evenings. Each piece was brought to life with incredible detail and craftsmanship, from jewel-detailed gowns to embroidered bustiers. There's a piece for every girl with any plan this summer.
Luna Blaise sat down with PAPER to discuss her style, how she comes into her power, and Maje’s White Edit, capsule collection:
Right now, I feel like I’m stepping into a version of myself that’s more intentional, creatively and personally. Creatively, I’m drawn to projects that feel honest, layered, and a little bit risky. I’m less interested in proving anything and more interested in telling stories that actually move me. Personally, I’ve become more grounded. I understand my boundaries a lot better. I know what I stand for. There’s more confidence, but it’s quieter, and it comes from experience. I’m still evolving, but now it feels like I’m choosing who I’m becoming with very specific intentions.
I feel most grounded in myself at the moment. This past month or so has forced me to really stand on my own, and I did. When everything shifts, you either shrink or you rise. I chose to rise. I trust my instincts now more than ever. I protect my peace. I don’t second-guess my worth anymore. Stepping into my power has been about choosing myself. fully and unapologetically.
I’m actually pretty grounded and simple. I love being home, in my own space, watching films. That’s when I feel most like myself. I’m kind of a sponge. Whether I’m working or not, I’m always observing, always taking things in. The most authentic version of me is curious, calm, and always inspired by the world around me.
Jurassic changed my life in so many ways. It taught me how to be ready for anything life throws at me. Spending long stretches alone, that really forced me to face myself. To learn about my body, my limits, and my strength. It was challenging, humbling, and transformative all at once.
For me, vulnerability is strength. Being open about my truth allows me to set boundaries, make bold choices, and step into my power fully. They’re not opposites; they fuel each other.
Softness and sharpness aren’t opposites; they’re two sides of the same power. I can be gentle and grounded while still being decisive and fierce. That balance is where real strength lives.
These days, it’s jeans, a tee, and whatever makes me feel good. I like looking put-together without trying too hard, chic, effortless, and unapologetically me.
What you see is what you get, unless I’m on set playing a different person.
This story is a collaboration between PAPER and Maje.
CREDITS:
Photography by Louisa Meng
Styling by Annie Lavie
Hair and Makeup by Adriana Gonzales
Set Design by Sala Johnson
Videography by Jasper Rischen
Retouching by Tanner Abel
Production Assistant: Erwin Trujillo
CCO & CEO: Brian Calle
President: Jason Ve
Executive Creative Director: Jordan Bradfield
VP of Brands and Partnerships: Jamie Granoff
Executive Producer: Aya Sloan
Senior Editor: Joan Summers
Senior Creative Strategist: Aires Amor
Social Editor: Alaska Riley
Graphic Design: Composite Co.