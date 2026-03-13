Luna Blaise Brings Paris to LA with Maje

Maje’s White Edit from their Spring/Summer 26 collection, is the herald of what’s sure to be an unforgettable summer. The whites and creams of the sheer, backless dresses and effortlessly flowing skirts will soon fill all of LA’s buzziest dining rooms and dance floors. Plus, wherever an it-girl can pass the time drinking spritzes, catching golden hour, or even better, both, exuding the signature savoir faire of the brand.

The collection originated in Paris, but each dress found its home at the heart of the City of Angels: the Silver Lake Pool and Inn, the embodiment of the neighborhood itself. Luna Blaise, with her dark waves and pensive pout, lounges poolside at the hotel wearing exclusively Maje's White Edit, showcasing the French brand's ties to Hollywood. You'd almost think they shot it in France—Nice, maybe, or Saint-Tropez.

Blaise is a white-hot rising star in her own right. Known sartorially and online for her ethereal Instagram candids, she also starred in one of the highest-grossing films of 2025: Jurassic World Rebirth. A seasoned actress, she’s also known for NBC’s Manifest and the ABC sitcom Fresh of the Boat. As if the resumé could fit any more, PAPER readers might also know her best as the love interest in Jacob Sartorius’ iconic “Sweatshirt” music video.

Looks from the White Edit start with Blaise, but will quickly be adopted by everyone yearning for summer sunlight. The Maje Atelier built this capsule within their signature, refined approach to neutral colors and timeless, wearable silhouettes creating uniforms perfect for poolside days turned unpredictable, unforgettable evenings. Each piece was brought to life with incredible detail and craftsmanship, from jewel-detailed gowns to embroidered bustiers. There's a piece for every girl with any plan this summer.





Luna Blaise sat down with PAPER to discuss her style, how she comes into her power, and Maje’s White Edit, capsule collection:

You’ve grown up in front of the camera — how would you describe the person you’re stepping into right now, both creatively and personally? Right now, I feel like I’m stepping into a version of myself that’s more intentional, creatively and personally. Creatively, I’m drawn to projects that feel honest, layered, and a little bit risky. I’m less interested in proving anything and more interested in telling stories that actually move me. Personally, I’ve become more grounded. I understand my boundaries a lot better. I know what I stand for. There’s more confidence, but it’s quieter, and it comes from experience. I’m still evolving, but now it feels like I’m choosing who I’m becoming with very specific intentions.



There’s an assured confidence in this collection. Where in your life do you feel most grounded or self-assured at this moment? I feel most grounded in myself at the moment. This past month or so has forced me to really stand on my own, and I did. When everything shifts, you either shrink or you rise. I chose to rise. I trust my instincts now more than ever. I protect my peace. I don’t second-guess my worth anymore. Stepping into my power has been about choosing myself. fully and unapologetically.

You’ve grown up in front of the camera — how would you describe the person you’re stepping into right now, both creatively and personally?

As an actress, you’re constantly inhabiting different worlds. What parts of yourself feel most authentic when you’re not playing a character? I’m actually pretty grounded and simple. I love being home, in my own space, watching films. That’s when I feel most like myself. I’m kind of a sponge. Whether I’m working or not, I’m always observing, always taking things in. The most authentic version of me is curious, calm, and always inspired by the world around me.

Is there a role you’ve played that shifted how you see yourself or how you present yourself to the world? Jurassic changed my life in so many ways. It taught me how to be ready for anything life throws at me. Spending long stretches alone, that really forced me to face myself. To learn about my body, my limits, and my strength. It was challenging, humbling, and transformative all at once.

There’s a softness but also strength in this collection. In your career, how do you balance vulnerability with power? For me, vulnerability is strength. Being open about my truth allows me to set boundaries, make bold choices, and step into my power fully. They’re not opposites; they fuel each other.

Do you feel more powerful in softness or in sharpness? Softness and sharpness aren’t opposites; they’re two sides of the same power. I can be gentle and grounded while still being decisive and fierce. That balance is where real strength lives.

The French approach to style is often understated but intentional. How intentional are you with your own personal style? These days, it’s jeans, a tee, and whatever makes me feel good. I like looking put-together without trying too hard, chic, effortless, and unapologetically me.



When you’re choosing what to wear off set, what story are you trying to tell about yourself? What you see is what you get, unless I’m on set playing a different person.







