Makers Become Models in Gucci's Epilogue

Gucci's motto is "Go Big or Go Home" and they certainly didn't let a pandemic stand in the way of doing a multi-tiered presentation for their Epilogue collection, unveiled on Friday.

Creative Director Alessandro Michele called it a fairytale in three parts: February centered on redefining a fashion show; May, Michele gave up his "obsessive director" title, letting the models set up and photograph their own scenarios for the campaign; And now July, part three, sees the collection complete — including a 12-hour live stream of Gucci's employees modeling the garments.

Michele has always been one for non-traditional casting, and featuring "real people" (if luxury fashion folks can be considered "real people") means that we're not seeing the clothes on a cavalcade of impossibly gorgeous models on the virtual runway. Having Gucci team members as models not only places emphasis on diverse casting, but also shows the brand is serious about diversity within the company. The choice feels modern and accomplished what seems to be so nearly impossible for many Italian brands.

True to form, the collection is full of wildly clashing 1970's patterns, giant sunglasses, boho chic hats and, of course, a parade of must-have handbags and shoes. Details include Gucci's signatures: double Gs, the red and green stripe and luxury hardware. It's a collection that stylists can go crazy for, but also one that translates well for shoppers able to cherry pick incredible items to call their own. See lookbook below: