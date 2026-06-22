AQUTIE's Juneteenth Dance Revolution at We Belong Here Festival
This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies.
Today, we're catching up with AQUTIE, who popped up at We Belong Here Festival in New York on Juneteenth. Fresh off the launch of her new cultural platform and label PELE PELE, the Harlem-raised, South Africa-born DJ and producer took over an entire stage, ushering in a moment of pure celebration, dance and electronic music.
Did I mention there was an entire team of dancers from the iconic House of Chanel there to help set that vibe?
Readers of PAPER will remember that AQUTIE popped up at Aluna's Noir Fever Writing Camp in San Francisco back during the waning days of Summer 2024, which we were blessed to have attended. At the time, AQUTIE told PAPER: "Knowing that house music is Black, it’s important to always bring that narrative back, to remind people this is our stuff."
Back at the festival, AQUTIE popped up on that same stage with ZAINAB, Kevin Aviance and Dennis Free. A uniquely gifted lineup from a uniquely gifted dance music maestro. Read on for more.
"Just arriving on site. First thing’s first, getting dressed. BONES designed me from head to toe."
"Fully glammed and FAB!"
"Next, gotta handle business. Checking out the grounds with Tay to get the full run down."
"The dancers getting ready for the night."
"Kevin Aviance fully bringing the energy to PELE PELE’s stage!"
"When Zainab is playing it’s hard not to dance. She knows how to make ‘em shake!"
"The crowd was feeling it too!"
"Shonte eating it up!!"
"A quick fam link up with Andy & Dorothy (Shermanology) always warms the soul."
"Quick touch up by Sol before I step on stage."
"The way the sunset hit during my set was beautiful."
"DANCING is what the fans came to do!"
"End of the night shot with all the dancers. Thank you Moody, Shonte, Josh & Noa for keeping the energy high!"
"Hardest decision of the night was tequila or champagne."
"Popping champagne is hazardous!! The cork got her but her head was fine!"
"A toast to an amazing night with friends!"
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