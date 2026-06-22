AQUTIE's Juneteenth Dance Revolution at We Belong Here Festival

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies.

Today, we're catching up with AQUTIE, who popped up at We Belong Here Festival in New York on Juneteenth. Fresh off the launch of her new cultural platform and label PELE PELE, the Harlem-raised, South Africa-born DJ and producer took over an entire stage, ushering in a moment of pure celebration, dance and electronic music.

Did I mention there was an entire team of dancers from the iconic House of Chanel there to help set that vibe?

Readers of PAPER will remember that AQUTIE popped up at Aluna's Noir Fever Writing Camp in San Francisco back during the waning days of Summer 2024, which we were blessed to have attended. At the time, AQUTIE told PAPER: "Knowing that house music is Black, it’s important to always bring that narrative back, to remind people this is our stuff."

Back at the festival, AQUTIE popped up on that same stage with ZAINAB, Kevin Aviance and Dennis Free. A uniquely gifted lineup from a uniquely gifted dance music maestro. Read on for more.