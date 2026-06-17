&Coach Would Like to Have a Word With Gen Z

Charli XCX, Malala Yousafzai, Paige Bueckers, Toni Breidinger, PinkPantheress, Avantika and KiiiKiii walk into a bar somewhere in Nolita….

Just kidding. But that is just a partial list of the absolute cavalcade of powerhouses starring in &Coach, the “platform” launched Wednesday by the New York-based fashion house Coach.

According to the brand, Coach is building a different model for a generation that wants to shape identity for themselves. What sets &Coach apart is it captures ‘intimate moments’ with these young artists vs the luxury fashion standard of retouched perfection. Luckily for fashion addicts, each intimate moment also involves a lovely Coach handbag. Joon Silverstein, CMO of Coach says, "For this generation, self-expression is personal and constantly evolving. A Coach bag doesn't define identity, it supports people through the moments that shape it."

In the campaign we catch actress Avantika Vandanapu “Owning My Style” at the premiere of her new Hulu TV show Not Suitable for Work pairing a tabby bag in classic Coach logo with her multi-colored sequined dress. Charli XCX is “On to the Next Chapter” in a fur coat and tabby bag. Tennis star Inga Swiatek “Earned It” at the French Open with her Chelsea bag. Malala Yousafzai has a Tabby chain clutch while walking with her friends from the Pakistan women’s national football team, “Just Being Girls.”

It’s a wide range of young stars across the world of music, sport, activism and culture. According to Silverstein, “Rather than centering a fixed campaign narrative, &Coach is designed to evolve over time through new voices, perspectives and culturally relevant moments that reflect the participatory, ever-evolving ways Gen Z navigates identity.” Simply put, Coach is changing with the times, just like the rest of us. This new generation is pushing the zeitgeist forward into completely new territories — why don't we join them? You can find &Coach on Instagram and TikTok at @and.coach and @andcoach