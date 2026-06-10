Inside PAPER’s Wet and Wild 2026 Gov Ball

Forget the summer solstice: Gov Ball is the official start of the partying season. The iconic outdoor music festival – which has long ago shed it’s signature location at Governor’s Island and now takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park – seems to outdo itself each and every year. For the 16th anniversary of Gov Ball, the lineup was as star-studded as they come: Lorde led the main stage Friday evening, Stray Kids served as the headliner for a rainy Saturday, and the force of nature that is A$AP Rocky closed out Sunday. And that’s not even to mention the slew of rising stars that were on various stages across the three-day festival.

With a packed schedule and VIP tickets, it’s almost impossible to choose which acts to see as some play simultaneously. This PAPER reporter had to meticulously curate their route between stages, starting with King Princess’ show Friday afternoon. King Princess is a staple of PAPER's personal playlist, but that is only because I first became familiar with their music after the soundtrack inclusion in a pivotal scene for Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart. It was a full circle moment now seven years later to see them in NYC. Audrey Hobert, viral group Katseye, and this writer's longtime favorite Major Lazer were among the eclectic mix of vocalists and DJs that led into Mariah the Scientist’s set; her vocals were obviously stunning but almost even more impressive was Mariah’s woven outfit and matching headpiece. And then we all welcomed our Lorde and savior to the stage. Lorde has been in the news once again for Lena Dunham’s references to the unnamed then-teen pop star in memoir Famesick – and this time, Lorde was reminding everyone why she is still a powerhouse a decade after her breakout album (she released her latest album, “Virgin,” in 2025 after a four year hiatus.)

Paigge Warton

A slightly hungover Saturday proved to be the afternoon for discovering hidden gem talent: Latin electro-funk band Midnight Generation, consisting of Fernando Mares, Luis Carlos “Bica” Valderrama, Carlos Amaya, Samuel Márquez, and Diego Bustillos, brought the perfect vibes to the day. The Chihuahua, Mexico based indie electronic group had standout single “Tender Love” – plus a hectic weekend visiting NYC: Midnight Generation played at Soho House and Elsewhere with a 1:30 a.m. DJ sets mere hours after their Gov Ball debut. (They are set to open for Empire of the Sun on an international tour, plus make stops at Bonnaroo and Electric Forest festivals.) The group somehow also made time for a luxe group dinner at Little Italy hotspot Gelso and Grand to snack on gluten free pizza between sips of beers and Sauvignon Blanc to chat about their inspirations from Prince, Motley Crue, and atmospheric 70s and 80s disco. Another one of our favorite Saturday performers was indie sleaze Aussie band Radio Free Alice, which called to mind The Smiths thanks to lead vocalist and guitarist Noah Learmonth’s raspy musings on heartbreak. Radio Free Alice went on to have a late night set at beloved Williamsburg venue Baby's All Right, with Learmonth, Jules Paradiso, Michael Phillips, and Lochie Dowd taking the stage for the second time that day. Radio Free Alice just made their U.S. debut at SXSW a few weeks back, and already have a devoted NYC fanbase: The crowds at both Gov Ball and Baby’s All Right went absolutely feral for them, especially when their yet-to-be-released single “Lunch Money” played.

J.N. Silva

Thankfully by the time Radio Free Alice ventured into Brooklyn, the sudden Saturday thunderstorm had subsided. Back on Gov Ball turf, the perfect weather was interrupted for about an hour as fans ducked for cover – while others opted to dance in the rain. Kali Uchis – whose voice is even lovelier IRL – and Stray Kids both respectively closed out the day still on schedule, wet weather be damned. And that brings us to Sunday, where not one but two Sam Levinson collaborators took the stage: Euphoria alum Dominic Fike and The Idol breakout Jennie. Japanese Breakfast and Slayter drew some of the biggest applause, but it was NYC locals Geese that turned Gov Ball fully upside down. The energy was beyond electric for the final day of the festival, and thus it was only fitting that multi hyphenate talent A$AP Rocky be the final note heard before audiences had to go back to reality on Monday. A$AP Rocky of course had a banner 2025 year, welcoming a new baby and also receiving breakout awards for his acting turns in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest and Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (you still have the Oscar in our hearts, Rose Byrne!).

Much like many of the other Gov Ball acts, A$AP Rocky is pulling double (triple?) duty while in New York: He is also being honored by Tribeca X at the annual Tribeca Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. A$AP Rocky’s Gov Ball set felt like a block party onstage with American flags (remember his turn as JFK in collaborator Lana Del Rey’s "National Anthem"?) decorating the platform and a full posse with dancers later joining him onstage. A$AP Rocky opened his set with “Stole Ya Flow” before going into tracks “Praise The Lord,” “Everyday,” “Jukebox Joints,” and “Punk Rocky,” which is from his newest album “DON’T BE DUMB.” (A$AP Rocky wore a face covering that also had the title of the album across his mouth). Tokischa was a surprise guest for his show, and yes, Rihanna was in the crowd too. The only way to end yet another successful Gov Ball after the 10 p.m. noise ordinance closing time is to walk back through the Queens Night Market for a late night treat before waiting an hour or so for a Lyft home and reflecting on the beauty that is art, music, and of course, this wondrous city. As Gov Ball declares, it’s officially summer.