"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for December.

Ghana's First Skatepark Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh Photography: Heidi Fachtan

Continuing last year's collaboration with skate collective Surf Ghana and Off-White™, Freedom Skatepark has officially been unveiled. Locals and international visitors alike are invited to come celebrate a new chapter in African sport and creative life. The grand opening will involve open skate sessions and performances by local artists and DJ’s, alongside a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh as an important contributor in bringing skate culture in Ghana to the next level. In addition, streetwear brand Daily Paper will return to Accra, Ghana this month and host a number of activations, collaborations, and experiences. For more information visit freedomskatepark.org or surfghana.org.

Officine Générale Opens Its First US Store Courtesy of Officine Générale

French fashion label Officine Générale is opening an 1,800 sq ft store in New York's SoHo neighborhood, its first store in the US. The space will offer men’s, women’s and their latest collection, Daily Classics. The store was designed by founder Pierre Mahéo, his wife, Nina Haverkamp and Paris-based architect, Juliette Rubel. The SoHo store is a reflection of the evolution of the original store in Paris, with the addition of vintage furniture. New York is the brand's first stop in their US-expansion — Mahéo is currently looking to the West Coast to open another store within the next year, and a few more stores in the next couple years. The store is located at 220 Lafayette St.

Pierre Hardy Teams Up with Victor Cruz Courtesy of Pierre Hardy

French accessories brand Pierre Hardy has announced the launch of their collaboration with Victor Cruz. The unisex limited edition collection, V.C.II, has four series that reflect the SuperBowl champion’s diverse background: V.C.II Majesty, V.C.II Boricua, V.C.II Survivor, and V.C.II Tribe. Available in hues of blood red, the Puerto Rican flag colors, noir black, and camouflage, the sneakers tell the story of walking in Cruz’s shoes as a Black and Latino man. Availalble now at PierreHardy.com.

Tom Brady's First Campaign for 'BRADY' Label Is Here Courtesy of Brady

Tom Brady's first fashion venture — an apparel label co-founded by Jens Grede (the entrepreneur behind Good American, FRAME and SKIMS) and co-designed by Public School co-founder Dao-Yi Chow — continues to take shape with the release of its first campaign. The images feature a group of NCAA and newly drafted athletes wearing the brand's performance gear. “Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” said Tom Brady. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded." Available on bradybrand.com from January 12th, 2022 and Nordstrom.com beginning January 19th, 2022

Dries van Noten Hosts a Live Painting Performance With Jason Burgess Photography: Trent Kendrick

Over the course of five days, artist Jason Burgess was given free creative rein to paint directly on one of the walls inside Dries van Noten's LA flagship. The painting performance is a continuation of the brand's ongoing collaborations with young artists, first introduced at the time of the store opening in October 2020. "I started by exploring the designer's early work and becoming acquainted with his methodology," Burgess said of his process. "Immediately it seemed that color, texture, and pattern were crucial elements of his process. Walking through the store, I also understood Dries’ vision of the space as an active, breathing, experiential place.” The Jason Burgess painting is on view now at Dries van Noten, The Big House, 451 N. La Cienega Blvd

Zara Introduces High-End Line ZARA ATELIER Photography: Paolo Roversi

Zara is launching a new category called ZARA ATELIER, a high-end line that has its own dedicated design team and will consist of two limited-edition collections per year. Each collection will a tightly edited offering focused on an elevated, artistic interpretation of an iconic wardrobe staple. The first is dedicated to Collection 01_The Coat and includes a campaign shot by revered photographer Paolo Roversi. Available now at Zara.com

Fendi Launches Match Sneaker Courtesy of Fendi

The FENDI Match sneaker debuts in super soft pebbled leather and suede, featuring a thin FF logo with rounded edges conveying a vintage feel. The low-top, unisex sneaker has a sporty shape, available in a range of four colorways. It's made of suede with leather details, terry collar and laces and a vintage label on the tongue. Available now at FENDI.com now for Womens and Mens

UNO x Moncler Genius Courtesy of UNO

UNO recently launched its latest limited-edition collaboration with luxury brand Moncler Genius. The new UNO deck is reimagined in the signature Moncler Genius yellow and black colors, drawing inspiration from the fashion brand’s worldwide influence. The cards feature sleek and minimalist designs inspired by major global cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, and Los Angeles. Available now for $25 at Mattel Creations

Jackson Wiederhoeft's Ready-to-Wear Debut Photography: notpaulsimon

Since launching his namesake label just before Halloween in 2019, New York-based designer Jackson Wiederhoeft has become known for his theatrical, romantic clothes that are anything but conventional. That same spirit carried over to his first bridal line, which launched last year. Now, the Thom Browne-alum is making his ready-to-wear debut for Fall 2022 — while the pieces are grounded closer to reality, the collection is still rife with corsets and delicate hand embroidery. A short film titled "Wiederhoeft Academy of Magical and Performing Arts" sees friends and muses like Teddy Quinlivan, West Dakota, Paperboy Prince and comedian Rachel Sennott show off the label's intricate dresses and colorful pullovers.

Stone Island Debuts ANNEX Film

Stone Island combined the worlds of motocross and art with ANNEX, a group artwork installation on a motocross track on the outskirts of Miami. "By placing art onto the motocross track, we display pieces in an environment that is not traditionally a place for high art," said curator Katja Horvat. "In doing so, we highlight the influence of each of the works with a shift from aesthetic to thought." A film by director Thibaut Grevet celebrates the project and is his interpretation of the intersection between motocross and art.

Homage Year It-Bag Now Comes in Seven New Handbag Colors Courtesy

Fashion’s most covetable vegan leather bag from Homage Year, The Classic Ova Manifestation Bag, has launched seven new purse colors ranging from grassy green to metallic seafoam to patent noir. The drop includes the first-ever polished vinyl bags and the latest iteration of its logo with raised hardware. At only 22 years old, the Bronx-native Atlanta-residing founder Antoine Manning’s pocketbook sold out within two days, as an alumnus of Black Fashion Fair’s AW21 Class—and they are sure to go quickly once again. The new bags are now exclusively available for pre-order on saksfifthavenue.com.

Les Benjamins Teams Up With Neil Raitt Courtesy

Streetwear label Les Benjamins teamed up with painter Neil Riatt for a few classic silhouettes in a one-off hand-painted allover print motif inspired by the Majorelle Gardens, souks of Marrakesh and more. Princes range from $50-$60 for bucket hats and totes and up to the $1,000 limited-edition silk shirt, short and dress, exclusive to The Webster. The collections made its debut with a pop-up in Miami during Art Basel this month. Available now at The Webster

Bottega Veneta Opens Store in SoHo, New York Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta opened its doors to its new home in SoHo at 101 Greene St. The space features custom seating by Kassl Editions, glass shelving and hanging rails produced by VetrereriaResanese, mirror frames in volcanic glaze made by Italian artisans from Saffi workshops and furniture crafted from folded aluminum by Vanderbke Andreu.

Olivia Rodrigo Collaborates with CASETiFY for Year-Long Collection Courtesy

CASETiFY has announced that Olivia Rodrigo will be the company’s first-ever brand ambassador in a year-long partnership. In an exclusive collection by the “Drivers License” singer, the Hardened Hearts collection takes references from the punk rock music Rodrigo loves and from her debut album, Sour. Five customizable iPhone cases include lyrics from “brutal” and “good 4 u” with teenage dreams juxtaposing feminine prints and edgy graphics. The collection drops on December 15th on casetify.com.

Ziwe and Neiman Marcus Threw a Super Luxe White Elephant Party Courtesy of Green Lit Pro

Petition to have Ziwe host all major holiday parties going forward. The stylish comedian knows exactly how to get in the festive spirit as she flawlessly demonstrated yesterday at Neiman Marcus' second-annual White Elephant Party. Streamed live from a private suite, Ziwe gave the virtual event tons of spark and excitement while opening everyone's perfectly wrapped gifts from the luxury retailer, which included a Balenciaga Croc Embossed Cash Card Holder and a Bottega Veneta Bucket Bag. Visit The Magazine at Neiman Marcus for more holiday gift ideas

Eckhaus Latta Launches First Line for Kids Photography: Mary Manning

This year has been huge for fashion babies, with luxury brands like Thom Browne and The Row all adding childrenswear to their repertoire. The latest entrant is Eckhaus Latta, whose first kid's collection consists of nine styles in sizes 0 months to 5Toddler and features many brand motifs with functionality for small humans. The campaign features a cast of young stars at Zoe Latta's home in LA, each grooving to their favorite song. Available now at EckhausLatta.com

PatBo's First Athletic Apparel Line Courtesy of PatBO

PatBO is getting into the activewear space with the launch of its first drop of athletic gear. The Brazilian luxury brand's debut performance-based capsule is made from sustainable, recycled fabrics with moisture-wicking technology and include PatBO’s signature cutouts. Among the styles are catsuits, biker shorts, track jackets and ultra-high-waisted leggings, all priced between $128 to $178. Available now on PatBO.com



Ashish Calendar With House of Voltaire Courtesy of House of Voltaire

Ashish, the brand known for its colorful sequins, is releasing a limited-edition calendar with House of Voltaire, a continuation of its GAZE publication of photographs in 2019. The images provide an exploration of queer desire through the seasons, subverting the traditional pinup calendar. "I wanted to create images of sexual joy, and the format of the wall calendar seemed perfect — an everyday object to remind us of the joy our sexuality can bring us every day of the year," said designer Ashish Gupta. Available for pre-order at houseofvoltaire.org for £75

St. Germain x Anna Sui Bottle Tote Courtesy of St. Germain

First seen during Anna Sui's SS22 show at NYFW, the new St. Germain x Anna Sui bottle tote features a blue and green floral crochet design and is made to enclose the elderflower liqueur brand's 750ml bottle. The tote includes a QR code which leads to the St. Germain page filled with cocktail recipes. "I hope that people enjoy this collaboration, tote design (and my ‘Pear Social’ cocktail) as the final touch for their outfits and cocktails alike," said Sui, "and that they will enhance their gatherings and gifting this season with the utmost delight." The St. Germain x Anna Sui Bottle Tote is available to order at ReserveBar for $220

Miron Crosby Opens Second Store in Aspen Courtesy of Miron Crosby