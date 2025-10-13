Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and Cardi B Ring In National PrEP Day
West Hollywood's The Abbey was overflowing with star power for the launch of National PrEP Day (October 10th).
Organized by MISTR, the event featured some of culture's most notable drag performers, pop stars, DJs, actors, influencers and advocates for a joyous night dedicated to a vital and necessary cause.
"Everyone's healthcare should be accessible and affordable, especially when it comes to lifesaving medication like PrEP," said Demi Lovato who attended the event, and even popped in the DJ booth to debut her new single, "Kiss". "It's so important to talk about sexual health ... and talking about medications like PrEP is a big part of that."
"Knowing your status is super important and having a national holiday is going to spread awareness," shared Bob the Drag Queen who hosted the celebration, alongside MISTR Founder and CEO Tristan Schukraft. Bob wasn't the only iconic drag performer who graced the stage, though. Other acts included Symone, Aquaria, Trinity the Tuck, Shea Couleé, and Plastique Tiara, all of whom performed songs by none other than LGBT ally and pop icon, Dua Lipa.
If all of that wasn't enough, Dua Lipa herself shocked the audience by coming on stage and performing hits "New Rules," "Don’t Start Now," and "Houdini" alongside the queens and dancers for a sparkling finale.
“Last night was glitter, drag, Dua Lipa, Diplo, and pure joy, and it was history,” said Schukraft. “National PrEP Day is bigger than a party. It was community, sex positivity, and healthcare all in one room. When we come together without shame, we can save lives and finally put an end to HIV.”
Also in attendance was a truly A-list crew of talent. Attendees included Monét X Change, Omar Apollo, Matt Bomer, Kim Petras, Tom Daley, Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Colton Haynes, Tamar Braxton, Colton Underwood, Cooper Koch, David Furnish, Bianca del Rio, WillamWillam and none other than Cardi B, fresh off here whirlwind promotional sprint for her new album, Am I The Drama?
Everyone was there to spread awareness and support the first-ever National PrEP Day, with a stated goal of enrolling 10,000 new people on PrEP in just 10 days.
They were also there to convene and bask in the communal joy, with Diplo and SG Lewis on the decks providing the sound track to the dance floor. "I came up in New York City with queer people like Peppermint, who would literally have testing at her shows and [share] the numbers of different [sexual health] clinics [with her audience]," shared Monet X Change, connecting National PrEP Day to the legacy of drag performers and queer artists using their platform to spread awareness around the sexual health issues affecting the LGBT+ community.
The night was a continuation of that legacy, combining art, joy and community around a shared and urgent struggle.
Image via Getty
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey Found His Rhythm
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
30 September
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August