Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and Cardi B Ring In National PrEP Day

West Hollywood's The Abbey was overflowing with star power for the launch of National PrEP Day (October 10th).

Organized by MISTR, the event featured some of culture's most notable drag performers, pop stars, DJs, actors, influencers and advocates for a joyous night dedicated to a vital and necessary cause.

"Everyone's healthcare should be accessible and affordable, especially when it comes to lifesaving medication like PrEP," said Demi Lovato who attended the event, and even popped in the DJ booth to debut her new single, "Kiss". "It's so important to talk about sexual health ... and talking about medications like PrEP is a big part of that."



"Knowing your status is super important and having a national holiday is going to spread awareness," shared Bob the Drag Queen who hosted the celebration, alongside MISTR Founder and CEO Tristan Schukraft. Bob wasn't the only iconic drag performer who graced the stage, though. Other acts included Symone, Aquaria, Trinity the Tuck, Shea Couleé, and Plastique Tiara, all of whom performed songs by none other than LGBT ally and pop icon, Dua Lipa.

If all of that wasn't enough, Dua Lipa herself shocked the audience by coming on stage and performing hits "New Rules," "Don’t Start Now," and "Houdini" alongside the queens and dancers for a sparkling finale. “Last night was glitter, drag, Dua Lipa, Diplo, and pure joy, and it was history,” said Schukraft. “National PrEP Day is bigger than a party. It was community, sex positivity, and healthcare all in one room. When we come together without shame, we can save lives and finally put an end to HIV.”

They were also there to convene and bask in the communal joy, with Diplo and SG Lewis on the decks providing the sound track to the dance floor. "I came up in New York City with queer people like Peppermint, who would literally have testing at her shows and [share] the numbers of different [sexual health] clinics [with her audience]," shared Monet X Change, connecting National PrEP Day to the legacy of drag performers and queer artists using their platform to spread awareness around the sexual health issues affecting the LGBT+ community. The night was a continuation of that legacy, combining art, joy and community around a shared and urgent struggle.