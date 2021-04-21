Burberry's latest show for Fall 2021 premiered today, and Shygirl made a surprised appearance as the opening act. The British artist represented an archetype of mother nature while delivering an original spoken-word performance as the prelude to the runway in a moody, dark-lit room.

"Alluring mistress, all the words of thanks for what you gift us," she opens the short film, "never safe when you hold us, but dangerous thrilling, what else is there to live for but what nature is giving?"

Her performance gives way to the actual runway show, which was filmed in the brand's Regent Street London flagship store. Creative director Riccardo Tisci described the collection as an ode to femininity and the strong women from his life and upbringing.

"'I wanted this collection to feel truly emblematic of the power of feminine energy: a modern armor that captures its characteristic fierce aura," Tisci said in the show notes. "There's an underlying attitude to the collection that's very British; of being unique, eccentric and totally authentic in how you express yourself." No doubt Shygirl fits into that fold.

See the full performance and show, below.