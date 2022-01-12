Adele has been teasing the new music video for "Oh My God" all week long, including stills of her holding a red apple (very Snow White-ish, no?) and a clip of her standing in front of a giant ring light.

The video finally dropped today and, naturally, her wardrobe is a complementary treat to the film's stark visuals. Flanked by wooden chairs, acrobats and dancers, the singer wears a custom Louis Vuitton dress and capelet loosely based on a regal look from the brand's Spring 2022 collection.

She also wears a custom corseted dress in scarlet red satin with silk tulle bolero and train from Vivienne Westwood's couture line (which is only available in the brand's London, New York and Los Angeles shops) paired with Cartier jewelry.

Photo via Instagram/ @adele

Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

Her third look — a polkadot pussybow blouse over a corset and skirt (and Harris Reed X Missoma earrings) — is from rising genderfluid London designer Harris Reed, the first time he's dressed the British megastar.

"Going into 2022, it was so important for me to continue working with artists who made me not only dream, but also feel seen," Reed wrote on Instagram. "I am beyond humbled and still at total loss for words to announce my first client of 2022 is the incredibly magnificent, talented, supportive and probably the funniest person I’ve ever met, @adele."

Adele's stylist Jamie Mizrahi helped secure all of the custom pieces, as she's done for her other recent performances including her "One Night only" special at the Griffith Observatory where she wore custom Schiaparelli.

"I want to thank the incredible @sweetbabyjamie , your support and love is beyond," Reed said of Mizrahi. "I met you when I was just in my first year at Central Saint Martins and you have been cheering me on and supporting me from afar! Your love and support means more than you could ever know, I love you."