Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Will Be Political
I thought it was gonna be Adele. Or maybe Drake. Even Taylor Swift fans were convinced she was on the shortlist of stars to secure music's biggest stage. But, it makes sense that multi-platinum reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny would headline the NFL’s 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.
The Puerto Rican dream boy’s announcement came with a headline: “It’s for my people, my culture, and our history.” If that sounds dramatic, it’s because it is — the Super Bowl is the most American stage imaginable, and now it belongs to a Puerto Rican superstar who never watered himself down for U.S. audiences. This isn’t Pitbull doing a one-off collab; this is Bad Bunny headlining, in Spanish, on CBS.
The real twist is that he’s not even touring the U.S. right now. His Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour skips the States completely, with Benito saying he doesn’t want to risk ICE showing up outside his concerts and putting fans in danger. So while he passed on twenty arena shows, he’s saying yes to one Sunday night in Santa Clara, with a hundred million Americans tuning in. The math is funny, but the statement is clear: if he’s gonna do one U.S. date, it might as well be the biggest one possible.
And of course, the discussion online has already commenced in force. Some fans see the booking as a cultural victory lap — proof that reggaetón, once dismissed as “too niche," is now the soundtrack to the most mainstream broadcast in America. Others are dads in wraparound sunglasses asking who Bad Bunny is and why he’s performing at “their” Super Bowl at all.
Because if there’s one thing Bad Bunny knows how to do, it’s transform the biggest stages in the world into his own personal playgrounds. The Super Bowl is about to be next.
Image via Getty
