Selena Gomez's Wedding Was Photographed by Petra Collins

This was going to be a joke about Selena Gomez loving Benny Blanco like a love song. I couldn't make it work, but know I did my best.

The singer officially married the producer and man about town in Santa Barbara on September 27. The pair had an intimate ceremony; she wore Ralph Lauren, he wore Ralph Lauren. Fans will remember the label similarly designed a custom dress for her appearance at the 97th Academy Awards. The jewels, as Vogue reports, were Tiffany & Co. diamonds. She carried a bouquet of lily of the valley to compliment the white satin and her classically styled bob. Check out the photos below, shot by longtime friend and collaborator Petra Collins. Her signature hazy style is omnipresent throughout.

She's smiling in just about every picture, which is a signature look for her since meeting Benny Blanco however long ago it was now. It's just nice to know she's happy, because of what she's been through and she's still singing. It doesn't seem like Taco Bell was on the menu this time around, but wedding celebrants were treated to a Friday evening rehearsal dinner at Hope Ranch and proper ceremony the following day at Sea Crest Nursery. I said it was an intimate affair earlier, which for Gomez means 170 people showed up alongside beefed up security and tents along the nursery's cliffside to protect Gomez and partygoers from peeping toms.

Funny enough, those tents went about as viral as the wedding itself with her fans online.

According to Vogue, the guests included Paul Rudd, the Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. Martin Short gave a speech, too, for what it's worth, while Taylor Swift snuck in under cover of umbrellas. Swift's future hubby Travis Kelce was preoccupied with the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens the following day, but Gomez's bestie put that private jet to use and managed to make both just in time.