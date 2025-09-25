Meet Rihanna's Third Baby: Rocki Irish Mayers

Well, it happened: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child into the world. The name? Rocki Irish Mayers.

The beauty kingpin welcomed her third kid with the rapper on September 13, a few weeks before the announcement went out about the name. Makes sense, considering she's notoriously private about her children and family life, as anyone would be in her position. For the post announcing little baby Rocki, she included a snap of her and the kid, alongside little pink ballet flats. Of course, her mug was stamped and she had that expensive wristwatch on. It's unclear if the bows on her sleeves were just arm cuffs or part of a dress, but the mystery excites me!

Besides giving birth, she's had a busy year so far. Earlier in May she stepped out on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where she and Rocky announced the big news. Rihanna also had several songs re-enter the Billboard charts well over a decade after their release. "Breakin' Dishes" from the 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad just broke onto the Hot 100 for the first time ever. (Blame its TikTok vitality, and the power of her navy.) The album cut joins "Don't Stop the Music" and "S&M" as recent chart re-entries. Likewise, Anti has officially spent 490 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart, alongside numerous other singles and b-sides re-entering the global Spotify charts amid the birth of Rocki.

I'm obviously no prophetess, and I certainly do not control what Rihanna does in her career. She's made it plenty clear she has no real plans to return to music anytime soon, despite what fans want, but the surge in music sales and first time chart entries shows that fans are just as hungry as they were when Anti dropped almost a decade ago. Thrilling, really, to remember a time when Rihanna was the most powerful working pop star. Thrilling still to know she's still among the most powerful pop stars, even in semi-retirement. Good girl gone bad? No, that good girl went diamond.